Kate Middleton follows in Queen Camilla’s footsteps in the most fun way

Kate Middleton has reportedly followed Queen Camilla’s lead on the dancefloor – visiting the set of Strictly Come Dancing and bringing her children along for the fun.

Ignoring the fallout from Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, and putting her best foot forward, new reports suggest that the Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the rehearsals of the popular BBC show on Saturday (December 2), and she brought along Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate – who was last seen wowing us in a stunning teal dress with billowing sleeves as she enjoyed a double date night with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for the Royal Variety Performance – was said to have taken two of her children to the BBC studios of one of their favourite shows.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there, they even got to sit on the judges' panel and give the dancers their royal seal of approval.

According to The Sun, the Princess of Wales took Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her to the two-hour secret studio visit and they gave their verdicts with the scoring paddles to professional dancers Katya and Neil Jones.

The royals were then introduced to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as some of the other dance professionals.

It’s said that Prince Louis also got to try on a small gold crown when they all stopped off at the Elstree Studios costume department.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A source told the tabloid that there were no signs of stress on the Princess of Wales. They said, “Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited. Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.”

“She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.”

“There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos. The children were especially excited and got dressed up. They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”

A love of Strictly Come Dancing is something that runs through the Royal Family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are both said to be also big fans of the BBC show, as was the late Queen Elizabeth.

And Queen Camilla has actually visited the set multiple times.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She first visited way back in 2011, when she was still the Duchess of Cornwall. And then, in 2017, she had the chance to even dance with professional dancer Brendan Cole at Buckingham Palace during a special segment for a Christmas episode.

That same year, many of the Strictly cast joined Camilla for a special tea dance encouraging active aging, as part of a cause near to her heart. Camilla’s mother suffered from osteoporosis.

In 2021, Queen Camilla met with Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis during a visit with Charles to the EastEnders set. It was reported that the Queen Consort told her she had voted for her to win.