Kate Middleton follows in Queen Camilla’s footsteps in the most fun way
The Princess of Wales has followed Queen Camilla’s lead with her latest visit - and Louis and Charlotte joined in
Kate Middleton has reportedly followed Queen Camilla’s lead on the dancefloor – visiting the set of Strictly Come Dancing and bringing her children along for the fun.
Ignoring the fallout from Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, and putting her best foot forward, new reports suggest that the Princess of Wales paid a surprise visit to the rehearsals of the popular BBC show on Saturday (December 2), and she brought along Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Kate – who was last seen wowing us in a stunning teal dress with billowing sleeves as she enjoyed a double date night with Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for the Royal Variety Performance – was said to have taken two of her children to the BBC studios of one of their favourite shows.
While there, they even got to sit on the judges' panel and give the dancers their royal seal of approval.
According to The Sun, the Princess of Wales took Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her to the two-hour secret studio visit and they gave their verdicts with the scoring paddles to professional dancers Katya and Neil Jones.
The royals were then introduced to hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, as well as some of the other dance professionals.
It’s said that Prince Louis also got to try on a small gold crown when they all stopped off at the Elstree Studios costume department.
A source told the tabloid that there were no signs of stress on the Princess of Wales. They said, “Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited. Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.”
“She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.”
“There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos. The children were especially excited and got dressed up. They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities.”
A love of Strictly Come Dancing is something that runs through the Royal Family.
King Charles and Queen Camilla are both said to be also big fans of the BBC show, as was the late Queen Elizabeth.
And Queen Camilla has actually visited the set multiple times.
She first visited way back in 2011, when she was still the Duchess of Cornwall. And then, in 2017, she had the chance to even dance with professional dancer Brendan Cole at Buckingham Palace during a special segment for a Christmas episode.
That same year, many of the Strictly cast joined Camilla for a special tea dance encouraging active aging, as part of a cause near to her heart. Camilla’s mother suffered from osteoporosis.
In 2021, Queen Camilla met with Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis during a visit with Charles to the EastEnders set. It was reported that the Queen Consort told her she had voted for her to win.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
32 best red carpet looks of the 80s - from Cher to Meryl Streep
We throw it back to the 32 best red carpet looks of the 80s that still give us plenty of fashion inspiration
By Charlie Bell Published
-
Jennifer Lopez thinks that women ‘get sexier’ as they get older - and the important reason she’s going to keep making movies
JLo is all about making stories for women, about women
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton has 3 must-have winter accessories -and they're perfect for snowy weather
Kate Middleton's favourite winter accessories are perfect for the snowy weather...
By Laura Harman Published
-
Body language expert reveals how William and Kate are really feeling about latest bombshell claims
How are the Prince and Princess of Wales handling the new wave of claims from a royal book? A body language expert tells us
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton makes a case for cape sleeves in gorgeous teal dress at the Royal Variety Show
Kate Middleton's gorgeous teal gown with cape sleeves made a stunning statement as royals attended the Royal Variety Show
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in forest green wardrobe staple she has in so many colours for very special royal meeting
Kate Middleton's forest green wardrobe staple was the perfect winter look on the Princess as she met with members of the Swedish Royal Family
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal fashion is 'Diana cosplay' that's become a 'staple' in the Firm, royal expert claims
A royal expert has said that 'Diana cosplay' inspires Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe, so 'Diana's shine rubs off on them'
By Laura Harman Published
-
This viral video of Kate Middleton dancing is perfect if you need a mood booster
Fans are totally enamored by Kate's dancing in this viral TikTok
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The sweet Christmas tradition Harry and William will continue for a seriously heart-warming reason
Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly set to continue a special Christmas tradition with their children in mind
By Jack Slater Published
-
The big change you might've noticed in Kate Middleton, according to a royal author
This change in the Princess of Wales is just one reason she’s considered a ‘dream’ to the institution of the Royal Family
By Jack Slater Published