Prince William and Kate Middleton set for date night with Swedish royals... and a pop icon!
The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend this glitzy ceremony for the first time since 2021
The Prince and Princess of Wales have announced a rather lavish date night is coming up – and, unsurprisingly, their date nights look quite different.
William and Kate will dress up for the star-studded 2023 Royal Variety Performance on Thursday, November 30.
Fans have got extra reason to be excited about seeing the pair at the annual bash, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, as the couple haven’t been to the ceremony since 2021.
The last time William and Kate attended, the Princess wore a stunning, glittering green gown, wearing her hair in elegant curls.
Last year’s Royal Variety Performance was attended by Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who stepped up for the family just a few months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
If the thought of seeing what the Princess of Wales will wear wasn’t already exciting enough – especially after she dazzled us in the rarely-seen Strathmore Rose tiara earlier this week – William and Kate won’t be the only royalty in attendance.
They will be joined by Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland.
It’ll be a nice reunion for the European royals, who were last seen with the Prince and Princess of Wales in January 2018. They were also invited to William and Kate's wedding in 2011.
And when it comes to showbiz royalty, you can’t get much more iconic than one of the superstars set to perform on the night. Pop legend Cher will perform for the royals.
The event, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, will also see performances as part of a celebration of Disney’s 100 years, including appearances from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty and The Beast.
McFly, Rick Astley, Paloma Faith are also set to hit the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.
The night also features singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner, comedian Viggo Venn, and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.
The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary attended a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London's Cambridge Circus in aid of a charity aimed at raising funds for those within the arts.
A post shared by Royal Variety Performance (@royalvarietyperformance)
A photo posted by on
According to the Royal Variety charity’s website, the annual Royal Variety Performance is now watched by over 152 million TV viewers worldwide, making it the most successful and longest running entertainment show in the world.
The late Queen Elizabeth was a known supporter of the cause and was the sole patron of the charity for 70 years, taking over from her father in 1952, who took over from his parents in 1936. It is believed that the Royal Variety Charity is the only charity to exist in the UK with such a continuous line of patronage from the reigning monarch.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
Carole Middleton's go-to quiet luxury Hunter welly boots just halved in price
Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter welly boots are currently on sale for Black Friday
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's affordable face oil she loves for glowing skin is the cheapest we've seen it
The face oil Kate Middleton is said to adore for nourishing her glowing complexion is on sale for a limited time...
By Laura Harman Published
-
The unique takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get that other royals are denied
There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family
By Laura Harman Published
-
Both pairs of Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable
Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable, as they have been included in the fantastic Black Friday sales
By Laura Harman Published
-
The cult eyeshadow palette Kate Middleton recommended to Michelle Obama is under £20
Kate Middleton's favourite eyeshadow palette which she once recommended to the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama is currently on sale
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag has £119 off ahead of Black Friday - and so many colours are on sale
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday and we love how versatile this designer piece is!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's latest announcement delights fans – and how she’s paying subtle tribute to King Charles
The Princess of Wales will once again host a Christmas carol service
By Jack Slater Published
-
The specific type of heels we 'never see' Kate Middleton wear anymore, revealed by royal fashion expert
A royal fashion expert has revealed that Kate Middleton has ditched this specific style of footwear
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's most challenging tour which left William 'rattled' but Kate 'pulled off marvellously'
Kate Middleton and Prince William's most challenging tour has been revealed by a royal expert who reflected on this royal visit from 2012
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William has given Kate Middleton nearly £703,000 worth of jewellery, expert says
This includes Kate's engagement sapphire from Princess Diana, as well as other opulent jewels
By Madeline Merinuk Published