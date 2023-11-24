Prince William and Kate Middleton set for date night with Swedish royals... and a pop icon!

The Prince and Princess of Wales have announced a rather lavish date night is coming up – and, unsurprisingly, their date nights look quite different.

William and Kate will dress up for the star-studded 2023 Royal Variety Performance on Thursday, November 30.

Fans have got extra reason to be excited about seeing the pair at the annual bash, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, as the couple haven’t been to the ceremony since 2021.

The last time William and Kate attended, the Princess wore a stunning, glittering green gown, wearing her hair in elegant curls.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s Royal Variety Performance was attended by Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who stepped up for the family just a few months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

If the thought of seeing what the Princess of Wales will wear wasn’t already exciting enough – especially after she dazzled us in the rarely-seen Strathmore Rose tiara earlier this week – William and Kate won’t be the only royalty in attendance.

They will be joined by Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden and her husband Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’ll be a nice reunion for the European royals, who were last seen with the Prince and Princess of Wales in January 2018. They were also invited to William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

And when it comes to showbiz royalty, you can’t get much more iconic than one of the superstars set to perform on the night. Pop legend Cher will perform for the royals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The event, hosted by The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh, will also see performances as part of a celebration of Disney’s 100 years, including appearances from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty and The Beast.

McFly, Rick Astley, Paloma Faith are also set to hit the stage along with Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the English National Opera (ENO) chorus.

The night also features singer and actress Beverley Knight alongside the cast of Sister Act, Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner, comedian Viggo Venn, and Swedish pop star Zara Larsson.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary attended a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London's Cambridge Circus in aid of a charity aimed at raising funds for those within the arts.

A post shared by Royal Variety Performance (@royalvarietyperformance) A photo posted by on

According to the Royal Variety charity’s website, the annual Royal Variety Performance is now watched by over 152 million TV viewers worldwide, making it the most successful and longest running entertainment show in the world.

The late Queen Elizabeth was a known supporter of the cause and was the sole patron of the charity for 70 years, taking over from her father in 1952, who took over from his parents in 1936. It is believed that the Royal Variety Charity is the only charity to exist in the UK with such a continuous line of patronage from the reigning monarch.