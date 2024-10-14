Kate Middleton wore incredibly symbolic earrings for surprise royal engagement - their hidden meaning is heartwarming
Kate Middleton often uses her jewellery to incorporate touching and hidden meanings into her outfits
During a poignant royal engagement in Southport, Kate Middleton wore a pair of incredibly symbolic fern earrings to show her support for the community.
One of the reasons we love Kate Middleton is for the thoughtful and meaningful way she supports charities and good causes through her wardrobe. And for her first royal engagement following her chemotherapy treatment she did just that.
On Thursday 10 Otctober, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with the first responders and families affected by the tragic Southport attack that happened in July. For the engagement, Kate donned a symbolic pair of earrings depicting a hanging fern leaf from the brand Catherine Zoraida.
According to the brand, the fern is 'a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings,' for the way it can grow and thrive in the toughest of conditions, making them a perfect choice for this touching appearance.
Shop Kate Middleton's Earrings
EXACT MATCH
Made from 18ct gold plated silver, these stunning fern earrings from Catherine Zoraida are a timeless and beautiful piece of jewellery. Symbolising endurance, resilience and new beginnings as well as looking stunning, they make for a perfect gift, for yourself or a friend, to act as a touching reminder.
Made from gold-toned metal, these stunning earrings feature an etched leaf charm and twisted edge for a contemporary look. They're a lovely size for a statement everyday look, being comfortable and wearable. The shiny metal finish really catches the light too.
Kate has worn the earrings before and they have been in her collection since 2020. She most notably wore them while attending the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023, with the nature-inspired design fitting in perfectly among the beautiful blooms and gardens on show at the event.
For the rest of her outfit, Kate leaned into an autumnal colour palette with a flowing burgundy shirt dress boasting her favourite subtle pattern of polka dots.
For added warmth in the cool though sunny weather, she layered a brown, double-breasted longline coat from Alexander McQueen over her dress, bringing a deep and warm hue into the look.
Accessorising her outfit, she carried her go-to Emmy London Natasha Clutch Bag, which she owns in more than 13 different colours, and a pair of chocolate brown kitten heels from Gianvito Rossi.
Shop Kate Middleton's Look
EXACT MATCH
Kate Middleton's Whistles dress is a timeless autumn staple. With a beautiful flowing silhouette, long sleeves and a comfortable relaxed fit, it transitions effortlessly from casual to formal wear, always giving a classic and timeless look.
Made from a felt fabric for a soft and cosy feel, this longline coat from New Look emulates Kate Middleton's designer style at a vastly more affordable price. With a smart look that works for every occasion, the tie belt creates a flattering fit that can be tailored to your style.
A simple and practical design, this suede clutch bag is made from durable suede leather and is manufactured in Florence. Fully lined, the bag is closed and secured with zipped pocket big enough to fit your phone in with the width stretching to 2cm to keep a sleek look that's easy to carry.
Following the meaningful engagement, Prince William and Kate took to Instagram to share their support for the families affected by the Southport attack, writing, “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport."
“Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
