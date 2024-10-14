Kate Middleton wore incredibly symbolic earrings for surprise royal engagement - their hidden meaning is heartwarming

During a poignant royal engagement in Southport, Kate Middleton wore a pair of incredibly symbolic fern earrings to show her support for the community.

One of the reasons we love Kate Middleton is for the thoughtful and meaningful way she supports charities and good causes through her wardrobe. And for her first royal engagement following her chemotherapy treatment she did just that.

On Thursday 10 Otctober, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with the first responders and families affected by the tragic Southport attack that happened in July. For the engagement, Kate donned a symbolic pair of earrings depicting a hanging fern leaf from the brand Catherine Zoraida.

According to the brand, the fern is 'a symbol of endurance, resilience and new beginnings,' for the way it can grow and thrive in the toughest of conditions, making them a perfect choice for this touching appearance.

Kate has worn the earrings before and they have been in her collection since 2020. She most notably wore them while attending the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023, with the nature-inspired design fitting in perfectly among the beautiful blooms and gardens on show at the event.

For the rest of her outfit, Kate leaned into an autumnal colour palette with a flowing burgundy shirt dress boasting her favourite subtle pattern of polka dots.

For added warmth in the cool though sunny weather, she layered a brown, double-breasted longline coat from Alexander McQueen over her dress, bringing a deep and warm hue into the look.

Accessorising her outfit, she carried her go-to Emmy London Natasha Clutch Bag, which she owns in more than 13 different colours, and a pair of chocolate brown kitten heels from Gianvito Rossi.

Following the meaningful engagement, Prince William and Kate took to Instagram to share their support for the families affected by the Southport attack, writing, “We continue to stand with everyone in Southport."

“Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”