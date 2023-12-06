Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
Kate Middleton has detailed “nerve-wracking” hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis where she had to “keep her cool”.
The Princess of Wales is no stranger to calmly undertaking high-profile engagements and overseas tours, but it seems when it comes to her children she’s had some hospital visits which are seriously “nerve-wracking”. Stepping out in London on 5th December, Kate attended the opening of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit. As she walked the same route a child takes at the unit, Kate shared how anxiety-ridden she’s always been when taking Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to hospital.
As per Hello!, Kate stopped to talk with a family who were in a pre-operation cubicle and revealed that she’s taken her children to hospital and has first-hand experience of how worrying it can be.
"It’s always nerve-wracking as a parent; I’ve taken mine into hospital for different things,” she reportedly declared. “You're always at least worried but you’ve got a great team [here]."
Kate’s “nerve-wracking” hospital trips also require the mum-of-three to “keep [her] cool”, as she went on to reveal to another mother in the recovery area. Giving her a comforting hug, the Princess of Wales’s warmth and empathy shone through as she told her, “It's always a worry though for a parent. We have to keep our cool. It's so hard."
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital since 2018 and her candid comments about feeling worried when taking Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to hospital are incredibly relatable. As the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, the Wales kids have grown up in the royal spotlight and have started making more public appearances in recent years.
Despite this, Prince William and Kate are said to be keen to protect them from intense scrutiny as much as possible. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously expressed his belief to Express.co.uk that the future King and Queen Consort are “wisely concerned” about whether their kids are “overexpos[ed]” to public life and attention at this young age - especially Prince George who will be monarch one day.
"[They] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of [Prince George] and of Charlotte and Louis,” he claimed. "The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."
He went on to allege that whilst fans are “fed titbits” of information about Prince George by his parents, Prince William and Kate are “well aware” of the “need for him and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up”. The next time the Wales children are likely to step out in public is for the Together at Christmas carol concert which Prince George and Charlotte attended last year.
It’s possible their brother could still be considered too young and that this is a festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on again. Either way, they’re predicted to all walk alongside their parents on Christmas Day as the royals make their way to church in Sandringham.
