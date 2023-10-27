Kate Middleton could be set to break royal tradition with big upcoming change for Prince George

Kate Middleton is rarely one to break royal tradition, but she might do just that when it comes to making a big decision about Prince George's future.

Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is now 10-years-old and in recent months, there's been a lot of talk about which school he will attend when he leaves his current school, Lambrook School, which his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also attend.

It is not yet known which school Prince George will attend, but many have predicted he will go to Eton College, following in the footsteps of his dad Prince William and uncle, Prince Harry. Rumours that George will attend Eton heightened when he was spotted, along with William and Kate, touring the campus back in June.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

However, a new school has now been thrown into the mix as Kate has apparently been seen visiting her former school, Marlborough College, setting tongues wagging that she could be considering the school for Prince George.

If the Wales' did in fact choose to send George to Marlborough College, this would be a huge break in royal tradition as Marlborough, unlike Eton which is an all-boys school, is a mixed gender school which admits both girls and boys. This would see Prince George become the first future King to complete his compulsory education in all co-ed establishments.

According to royal commentator Daniela Elser's column for news.com.au, if George does go to Marlborough College, then he will be the "first sovereign in the 956 years since Normans showed the Saxons what-for to be educated alongside not only boys but girls and maybe even non-binary teens."

Stating it as a potential "huge step for the monarchy", she added that Kate and William would be doing George "a huge service" by sending him there instead of Eton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was only in relatively recent years that future monarchs attended schools. The late Queen Elizabeth II was home educated, with a governess teaching her things such as French and why to never cross her legs and then later on having people such as the Archbishop of Canterbury come round for some one-on-one tutoring.

King Charles was the first future monarch to be educated outside the home. He attended Hill House School in Knightsbridge, being dropped off via royal chauffeur every day. He later continued his education at Cheam School and Gordonstoun - both of which were all boys schools.

Whichever school Prince George ends up attending, it won't be cheap. Just one term at Eton College currently costs £15,432 - along with a £400 fee payable just for registering. And there's extras on top, too. An hour of music lessons per week will set parents back an extra £680 per term. Meanwhile Marlborough College will set the Prince and Princess of Wales back £15,665 per term.