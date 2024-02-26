Kate Middleton's fantastic comeback to being told she's 'lucky to have' Prince William
The Princess of Wales had a smashing response...
The Princess of Wales reportedly had the most fantastic comeback when she was told how "lucky" she was to be with Prince William.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story began when they started at the University of St Andrews, way back in 2001. While final season of The Crown depicts young Catherine and William meeting with Kate buying a Big Issue from him years before, the couple did in fact meet as students in Scotland, where they quickly went from close friends to lovers.
When it comes to what The Crown got right about Kate Middleton and her and Prince William's early romance, her relationship with Rupert Finch is one of the true retellings - along with the fact that the Princess of Wales had plenty of male admirers at university.
Despite her popularity at university and having been named the "prettiest girl" in her halls, Catherine is said to have been told she was "lucky" to be with her then-boyfriend, Prince William. But she had the perfect response.
According to Claudia Joseph, author of Kate Middleton: The Making Of A Princess, when one of Kate's uni friends told her just how lucky she was to be going out with the future King, she simply smiled and said, "He's lucky to have me."
The Prince and Princess of Wales opened up about the beginnings of their relationship in their 2010 engagement interview, shortly after Prince William popped the question and asked Kate to marry him during a romantic evening in Kenya.
Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby, the couple reminisced on how their bond developed, having formed a friendship before finding romance and moving into a shared apartment together with friends on the famous Hope Street.
Looking back on the early days of their bond, William said in the interview, "We were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and had a really good time."
Adding that the pair grew close thanks to their shared interests and similar sense of humour, William added, "She's got a really naughty sense of humour, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humour, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and things happened."
Meanwhile, Catherine admitted that she had been rather timid when she first encountered her royal classmate, confessing, "Well I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you.
"Actually William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there for Freshers Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early."
