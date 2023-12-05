Kate Middleton banishes winter blues in head-to-toe steel blue look and sapphire jewellery

Kate Middleton's steel blue look and sapphire jewellery was a masterclass in monochrome dressing as she attended an important engagement in London.

Whilst many of us might forever be wondering what colour suits me, the Royal Family have long been huge fans of every shade of blue and the Princess of Wales knows exactly which hues work best for her. Already this autumn we’ve seen her fabulous navy Alexander McQueen suit and her teal cape dress, but Kate’s latest blue look is one of her most versatile.

She attended the opening of Evelina London Children’s Hospital’s new Children’s Day Surgery Unit on 5th December wearing a bold steel blue outfit. The suit is a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design - just like Kate's wedding dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Whilst she’s recently favoured flared or wide-leg trousers, Kate’s steel blue suit trousers were cigarette-style and more form-fitting. They were cropped just above the ankle and high waisted which worked perfectly with her fitted jacket. Worn open, this single-breasted crepe jacket had two pockets on either side and peaked shoulders which added beautiful structure to the look.

SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS

Hobbs Suki Blazer Visit Site RRP: Was, £169 , Now £139 | If you love Kate's steel blue look then this blue suit is a gorgeous way to emulate it. Currently reduced in the sale, this blazer would look stunning both with and without the matching trousers. Hobbs Suki Trousers Visit Site RRP: Was £99 , Now £79 | Wear these fabulous blue trousers with the matching jacket or dress them down with a roll neck jumper. The vibrant colour and tailored design make these stand out. Drop earrings Visit Site RRP: £129 | These gorgeous drop earrings are made from sterling silver with rhodium plating and cubic zirconias. They are sure to add a touch of glamour to any outfit and would look beautiful with an all-blue look.

Although we’re more used to seeing her stepping out in dark or bright blues, Kate’s steel blue look was a more muted shade and it was stunning paired with a crew neck jumper. The Princess of Wales layered up for the chilly London weather with a cosy knit in the exact same tone of blue and this colour-blocking was carried into her accessories too.

Kate was the picture of sophistication in the late Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond jewellery for this important engagement. She chose the sapphire drop earrings she’s favoured more and more in recent months and also wore the necklace - both of which match her iconic engagement ring. The deeper blue of the sapphires was echoed in her £650 Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps which were suede.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This added a softness to the otherwise quite formal look and the Princess kept her glossy brunette tresses loose in gentle waves which had a similar effect. The outfit was the epitome of sophistication and Kate showcased how polished and chic you can look simply by putting together pieces that are within the same colour palette.

Although her suit is incredibly luxurious, especially paired with her dazzling jewellery, Kate’s steel blue look is also something that’s easy to emulate at home a lot more affordably. Whether you’d rather choose a navy blue suit or a pastel blue one, there are so many combinations of blue trousers and jackets that can create a similar look if paired with a matching top or jumper. A suit like this can also be dressed down with trainers or worn with a blanket scarf and coat over the top for freezing temperatures too.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has been Patron of Evelina London's Children's Hospital since 2018. The new unit has two operating theatres and Kate toured it as well as hearing directly from members of staff and families about the immense impact it's having.