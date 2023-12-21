Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal romance is like ‘history repeating itself’, former royal butler says

Kate and Prince William’s royal romance is like “history repeating itself”, a former royal butler has claimed.

Earlier this year the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and as they prepare to wrap up warm in their best winter coats and head to Sandringham for Christmas, the key to their royal romance has been revealed. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, Kate and Prince William’s royal romance has been so phenomenally successful that they already “remind” him of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

This isn’t without good reason, with Grant suggesting that the foundation of their romance is similar and the Wales’s relationship is like history “repeating itself”.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images)

The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.92 at Amazon Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.

Grant got candid with Hello! at an etiquette dinner and explained that Kate and Prince William are a “team”, just like the late Queen and Prince Philip were.

"The thing about William and Kate is that they very much remind me of the late Queen and Prince Philip, because they were a team, they were a partnership, and the two of them are very much like that,” the former butler claimed, adding, “So weirdly, it's almost history nicely repeating itself.”

Reflecting more specifically upon Kate and Prince William’s royal romance, Grant described them as “very much best friends” that “make a good team”.

He declared, “They have a really good sense of humour. When there are jokes, they're both involved in it, and they were always fun to be around. When one of them got the giggles, the other got the giggles. So it was really sweet.”

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Back in 2007 the Prince and Princess of Wales briefly split up before reuniting - much to Grant’s relief. He disclosed how much their temporary separation had affected him, revealing that he had always hoped the Prince and Princess of Wales would marry.

"That's why I was devastated back in the day when they split because I really wanted them to get married. So I was quite glad when they actually did and they tied the knot!" he said. "I think Kate will be a very good queen. She's literally gone from a completely different background into this royal world. She's taken it on and embraced it and made a good job of it."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Over the years Prince William and Kate have certainly been seen laughing good-humouredly together during joint visits or appearances - just as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were. They’re also not afraid to joke with each other and even commented upon their sense of humour and how their romance started as pure friendship in their 2010 engagement interview.

“We met at university - at St Andrews - and we were friends for over a year first,” Prince William said. “And it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle. Had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just, you know, had a really good time."

The Prince of Wales then went on to admit, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour. So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened.”

Their early time as friends has clearly stood them in good stead going forwards and it’s incredibly heart-warming that Grant believes Kate and Prince William’s royal romance mirrors that of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.