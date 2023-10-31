Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'wisely concerned' about this for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William are rightly very protective of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and a royal expert says there's something in particular that they are 'wisely concerned' about.

As the Wales children grow up, the royal limelight will inevitably come their way more and more - especially for Prince George, who is second in the line of succession. There's already a worldwide fascination with what they wear, what they eat - and particularly the silly faces they pull at regal events sitting alongside the extended Royal Family.

While this is all good fun and the kids are believed to have a fairly normal day-to-day life living at Adelaide Cottage, Kate and William are 'wisely concerned' about what all this attention could mean for the future, according to a royal expert.

"[William and Kate] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him [George] and of Charlotte and Louis," Richard Fitzwilliam told The Daily Express.

"The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics, which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."

Fitzwilliams went on to say that it will be essential for Kate and William to protect George's privacy in particular - as the future monarch, he's the most in the spotlight.

"Whether as Page of Honour at the Coronation or blowing bubbles on a visit to Canada, whatever he does, as he is the future king, is of interest," Fitzwilliams said.

"We are fed tidbits - that George enjoys dancing, plays tennis, or likes a pizza - and we get regular photographs of him on special occasions and see him at certain royal events.

"His parents, however, are well aware of the need for him and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up."

Princess Catherine has previously shown some concern over the media attention on her children and was likely 'worried' by the response to Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee.

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis] because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward explained to The Daily Express.

"She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

The media attention on Louis after the Platinum Jubilee "is a danger Kate’s very aware of" Seward continued.

"Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar," she explained. "But that would have probably worried her a bit."

Princess Catherine has also spoken out before regarding her worries over her children's relationship with social media, knowing it can have a damaging effect if consumed in the wrong way, or too early.

"Kate and William will not allow them [their children] to have accounts, even secret ones," a royal insider told the Us Weekly YouTube Channel.

"They 100 percent disagree with young children having social media accounts."