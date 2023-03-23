Kate Middleton and Prince William's concerns over Prince Louis becoming 'lost soul' as 'double spare'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be prepared to make an 'enormous effort' to ensure that Prince Louis doesn't become a 'lost soul' as the youngest of their three children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly aware of the risk of Prince Louis becoming a 'lost soul' and feeling like a 'double spare' as the youngest of their three little ones.

A royal expert claims they are set to make an 'enormous effort' to prevent the repeating of 'mistakes made in the past' by The Firm.

With King Charles III's coronation just around the corner now, Prince Louis and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are predicted to make a special appearance on the momentous day.

While royal experts have claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about the prospect of future monarch, Prince George, taking on an especially key role at the event, it's also been said that they are prepared to take extra measures to make sure that little Prince Louis doesn't feel like a "double spare".

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, Kate and William are aware of what has lead to siblings of future monarchs feeling left out in the past, with Prince Harry having opened up about the struggles he faced growing up as Prince William's "spare".

The Gilded Youth author has suggested that the Prince and Princess of Wales will do what they can to protect Prince Louis from a fate like Prince Harry's.

Speaking to the Express, Tom explained, "I think because the royal family now is so aware of the mistakes that they've made in the past, especially with bringing up children.

"I think they will make enormous efforts to make sure that Louis doesn't feel like a lost soul," he added.

Meanwhile, royal commentator Angela Mollard has claimed that the Wales family send out a message of family orientated unity in the way they present to the world, in order to prevent any of their children becoming an "offshoot".

"The whole brand of the Waleses is very much, 'we're a family, we do it all together. We do not want an offshoot like Harry in the future'," she told Sky's The Royal Report.