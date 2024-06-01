James Middleton shares 'special' family moment with fans and it's so precious

James Middleton has shared some sweet insight into his family life with his wife Alizée and son Inigo, revealing the 'special moment' they recently experienced together as a family.

As the summer sun starts to take over the skies, we're all enjoying the longer, warmer days in pieces from our summer capsule wardrobes. And James Middleton is no exception.

While he's been busy promoting his upcoming book, Meet Ella, which is out in September, he's still making sure to carve out important family time. In a recent post shared to Instagram, he showed off the 'special moment' he shared with his wife Alizée and their baby boy Inigo, their first child whom they welcomed back in October 2023.

In a video posted to Instagram, the father showed off an enviable blue skied scene, with his son, wife, and two of his dogs lounging around in the grass enjoying the warm day.

He wrote in the caption, "I wish moments like this could last forever," before sharing some vulnerable words about his beloved dog Ella who passed away in 2023, 15 years after James got her.

Ella was in his mind on this particular day, he revealed, as his family had come to hear him speak at an event about his book Meet Ella which details his special bond with the late therapy dog.

He shared, "This special moment is all thanks to Ella. Let me explain; Alizée, Inigo and all the dogs came to hear me speak for the first time about my book Meet Ella. Ella introduce me to Alizée, a few years later we got married, another year or so later Inigo arrived. Ella and Inigo never met but every moment Ella is with us. So if it wasn’t for that moment…I would not have been able to capture this moment."

The book will be released ion 26 September 2024.

How much James loves his dogs has never been in question. They accompany him and his family everywhere they go and it already looks like little Inigo has inherited his dad's love for the pets and shares a close relationship with the seven dogs the family has.

The furry companions have plenty of space to run around in the Middleton's Berkshire home, which features a beautiful cosy snug with a brick fireplace and a stunning dining room with huge rustic wood table. And they've happily made space for the family's new addition, Inigo, James revealed.

Before his son was born, James revealed that the dogs were 'very excited' to meet their new brother and he had been giving them 'pep talks' about what to expect when they brought him home.

"I have pep talks with the dogs quite a lot about what we're about to be going through, and I think that is a really exciting next step for us as a family," he shared as per Hello!. "I'm very much looking forward to it, and I know the dogs are very excited."