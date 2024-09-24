James Middleton’s cosy coffee corner with Emma Bridgewater mug and rustic wooden table have got us excited for slow autumnal mornings

James Middleton’s cosy coffee set-up with an Emma Bridgewater mug and rustic wooden table have got us excited for slow autumnal mornings.

James Middleton has embraced an autumnal cosiness and gave fans a sneak peek at what looks to be his morning coffee set-up at home with a recent social media post. The Princess of Wales’s brother lives close to her Adelaide Cottage home, as well as to their parents’ home which is also in Berkshire. James lives here with his wife Alizée, their son Inigo and, of course, their beloved dogs. Several of the couple’s canine companions appeared in a photo shared by James on 15th September which showed a copy of the Daily Mail spread out on a rustic wooden coffee table.

An excerpt of his new book, Meet Ella, was visible in the paper and he suggested that people should pour themselves a coffee and “enjoy” the book. James had done just that and although he only showed a small glimpse of his home, there’s so much to draw inspiration from, including his coffee mug and the natural details.

Recreate James Middleton's Coffee Corner

Emma Bridgewater Black Labrador Mug £25 at John Lewis This might not be the exact same Black Labrador mug that James Middleton owns, but it's very similar and equally as cute. The mug is a half pint (300ml) size and is dishwasher safe, making it very practical for everyday use. Hileyu Pampas Grass 50 Pieces £7.99 at Amazon This comes with 50 pieces of dried pampas grass and you can also choose different colour and style variations. Arrange it in your favourite clear or neutral vase and use it to add a simple and affordable rustic touch to your living room. John Lewis Stainless Steel Cafetiere £20-£25 at John Lewis If you want to enjoy coffee mornings like James, then you might be tempted to pick up a beautiful cafetiere. This one is crafted with a stainless steel filter, heat-resistant borosilicate glass beaker and an easy-to-hold handle. It comes in both 3-cup and 8-cup sizes.

If you don’t want to create a full-on Japandi living room, you can always introduce a bit of this chic interior style with a rounded wooden table like his. Rounded furniture, low-level pieces and natural materials like wood are all key parts of Japandi design and James Middleton’s coffee table ticks all of these boxes. The gorgeous grain of the wood stood out and having three planks joined together to form a single table makes this piece even more rustic and chic.

Woman&Home’s Digital Homes Writer Emily Smith especially loves how the table perfectly complements the darker wood floors. She also believes that a more "homely" look is becoming increasingly popular this autumn.

"Even from this small sneak peek of James' space you can tell it's one of quality and quiet luxury. The rustic wooden table looks right at home with the dark mahogany floors and of course James's Cafecore morning set up," she says.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burlington Arcade)

Emily adds, "We're seeing a lot of this more rustic homely look coming into autumn and the darker colours are ideal for homes with pets too. A personal favourite from this picture is the Labrador Emma Bridgewater mug, a classic British brand and known for their quirky yet wholesome designs which fits James' personality to a tee."

Given how much of a huge part of his life his dogs are, it’s perhaps no surprise that James Middleton’s cosy coffee morning set-up involves a dog-patterned mug. The labrador design on James’s mug is utterly adorable and added an instant countryside feel to his coffee table that was echoed in his choice to display what appears to be dried grass in a vase.

The golden colour conjures up an image of wheat fields and even though this might not be a bunch of fresh flowers, having this natural decoration is a lovely touch. Anyone who wants to emulate the feel of James Middleton's coffee corner at home can easily add a touch of rustic charm with dried flowers, an earthenware mug and wooden details, like coasters or bowls.

This cosy, countryside aesthetic is something James loves incorporating into the rest of his home too. When he and Alizée moved into their Berkshire house in 2021, they shared a series of snaps giving fans a glimpse inside at their wooden table, rustic cheese board and brick fireplace.