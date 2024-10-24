Is Duchess Sophie a Princess? The surprising royal title that she never uses
The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most high-profile royals and you might be wondering if she holds a Princess title or not
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is a senior member of the Royal Family and although she’s primarily known by this prestigious title now, there's another one she doesn't use.
Like so many of her fellow royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie holds several titles, though her most senior one is Duchess of Edinburgh. She received this in 2023 when Prince Edward was granted the title Duke of Edinburgh by King Charles on his 59th birthday. For decades after marrying Prince Edward in 1999, Duchess Sophie was known as Countess of Wessex and though Prince Edward’s most senior title might have changed, he will always be known by his Princely title too, like several others high up in the royal line of succession.
Because of this, it’s perhaps all-too easy to wonder whether Duchess Sophie is a Princess and here we reveal all you need to know about the title she doesn’t use.
Is Duchess Sophie a Princess?
It’s understood that Duchess Sophie is technically a Princess because she is the wife of a Prince, though it’s not a title that’s used by her and never has been. The wife of a royal Prince is entitled to use the feminine forms of her husband’s titles. We’ve seen this with Duchess Sophie being referred to as the Duchess of Edinburgh and formerly Countess of Wessex and of Forfar, in line with Prince Edward being Duke of Edinburgh and Earl of Wessex and of Forfar.
As he is also a Prince it would make sense that Sophie could also have taken on the feminine form of this title. But rather than being Princess Sophie, she would likely be Princess Edward, Duchess of Edinburgh. This is because she is not a Princess in her own right and the same is true of Princess Michael of Kent - the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.
Her first name is Marie-Christine, but her Princess title is not hers by birthright so her title reflects her husband’s name instead of hers. This can sometimes be changed, but it is very rare that this happens, as only Princesses born into the Royal Family tend to be known by their first names, like Princesses Anne, Beatrice, Eugenie, Charlotte and Lilibet.
According to The Telegraph, a courtier previously claimed ahead of Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 that the future King allegedly wished for his now-wife to become Princess Catherine after their marriage. As we know, this didn’t happen, and the claim was remarked upon by royal historian Kenneth Rose.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Kate is a commoner and could not be known as 'Princess Catherine'. However, it is up to the Queen what title she gives her and there have been one or two exceptions," Kenneth alleged. "When Prince Henry, the Duke of Gloucester died, the Queen gave the Duchess of Gloucester the title Princess Alice. This was, though, to reward her for years of loyal service."
The expert expressed his belief that if Queen Elizabeth had made an exception for Kate, it might have led some royals, like Princess Michael of Kent, to request a similar change in title.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £10.99 at Amazon
Perfect for royal fans who want to know more about the Princess of Wales's journey to become the woman she is today, this biography gives a fascinating account of her life. To create it, writer Robert Jobson spoke with sources on and off the record within the royal household and shares intriguing insights.
"If this happened, I am pretty certain that Princess Michael of Kent, for example, would ask to become Princess Marie-Christine,” he declared.
Instead of being known as Princess Catherine, Kate became Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince William, who was bestowed with the Duke of Cambridge title by Queen Elizabeth. Since then she's become Princess of Wales too, and it’s been suggested that she's also technically Princess William, but she’s never used this particular Princess title, like Duchess Sophie with 'Princess Edward',
Whilst she might be a Princess as the wife of a Prince, Sophie’s Duchess of Edinburgh title is currently her most senior one and the one she's referred to by. This also means she’s still known by her own first name, which could prevent any potential confusion amongst fans.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Kate Middleton proved snuggly can still be stylish in her baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper look
The Princess of Wales once went to the beach in the most cosy yet chic outfit and her style combination has given us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This is The Zodiac Speaking: Who is Arthur Leigh Allen and where is he now?
This is The Zodiac Speaking delves into suspect Arthur Leigh Allen - but who exactly was he and where is he now?
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where do Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward live, do they own Bagshot Park and is it open to the public?
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have lived at Bagshot Park since 1999 and here's all we know about their idyllic royal home
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are the lowest price we've seen - such a bargain for a cool royal-approved shoe staple
Duchess Sophie's Puma trainers are a huge bargain right now and they add a elevated yet relaxed feel to an outfit with minimal fuss
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie is the picture of bold elegance in dark florals with candy pink nails
The Duchess of Edinburgh's sophisticated outfit proved that florals and shades of pink work just as well in autumn as they do in summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's terracotta pink jumper and T-shirt hybrid is the style solution we need in the current weather - it’s the perfect outfit base
Duchess Sophie's knitted top is the perfect staple to build a outfit around and the earthy pink shade is a brilliant alternative to jewel tones
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's head-to-toe tweed power suit proves it's easier than you think to be both polished and cosy this season
The Duchess of Edinburgh's power suit was the perfect blend of warmth and style for autumnal engagements and we're copying this look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie just wore a fabulous burgundy blouse and matching heels - her take on this season’s must-have colour is so timeless
The Duchess of Edinburgh has embraced burgundy and we're taking inspiration from her about styling this on-trend shade so elegantly
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie missed out on title not held by royal for over 100 years after Queen Elizabeth 'granted' an unusual request
Duchess Sophie reportedly almost received a very different title to Countess of Wessex when she married Prince Edward in June 1999
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s emerald green wide-leg trousers and longline grey coat outfit was a masterclass in styling jewel tones and neutrals for autumn
The Duchess of Edinburgh isn't afraid to blend brighter shades and neutrals and did it in style at the zoo in 2022 with this gorgeous outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published