How King Charles has ensured Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t miss out on major role like he did

King Charles has ensured Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t miss out on a major role like he did at the Queen’s coronation.

His Majesty is said to have given Prince George, Charlotte and Louis a role in the procession out of Westminster Abbey on coronation day.

They are also said to be set to travel in a carriage after the service though King Charles didn’t attend all of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation service.

Whilst the matter of who is invited to King Charles’ coronation might not have been confirmed by Buckingham Palace yet, certain members of the immediate and extended Royal Family are expected to play a part. The Prince and Princess of Wales and other working royals are likely to have official roles and it’s also been suggested that three of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren could too. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all high in the royal line of succession and it seems King Charles has ensured Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t miss out on playing a major role like he did.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

According to The Times (opens in new tab), the plans for King Charles’ coronation day reportedly include a procession out of Westminster Abbey which will apparently include working royals and the Wales children. They claimed that rehearsal plans apparently show that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will be “on public display”.

The publication went on to report that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are “expected to join their parents” in a carriage behind the King and Queen Consort traveling in the Gold State Coach after being in the procession out of the abbey. This decision is a huge contrast to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 where King Charles missed out on playing a major role.

At the time of his mother’s coronation he was just four years old and although he did attend the ceremony seated between the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, he reportedly only attended part of the three hour-long service.

(Image credit: Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Not only that, but His Majesty didn’t take part in any procession, unlike what’s been reportedly planned for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, perhaps because he was only four at the time. If the recent reports turn out to be correct then it seems King Charles has ensured Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t miss out on being more part of the day like he did.

However, it’s thought that Prince George as future King could take an even more prominent role and this possibility is something that has apparently got Kate Middleton and Prince William “worried”.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn claimed to Express.co.uk, “I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.”

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Exactly how much of an additional role Prince George could play remains to be seen. Although the reports of the Wales kids riding in the carriage and being part of the procession would be in-keeping with the level of publicity they faced last year.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked into the Abbey behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin on the day of her funeral. Whilst they and Prince Louis rode in the carriages during the Jubilee weekend. Plenty of fans would no doubt be excited to see them undertake prestigious roles on King Charles' coronation day too.