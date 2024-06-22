This joyful new photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte celebrating Prince William's birthday is giving us goosebumps

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the envy of Swifties across the nation, posing for a photograph with the pop sensation before she sang at her sold-out Eras Tour concert at Wembley Arena.

In the joyful new photograph, Prince William's eldest two children are seen beaming at the camera as Taylor takes a selfie of her guests of honour – and after everything the family has been through recently, it's giving us goosebumps seeing them all so happy. Taylor Swift is set to play three consecutive nights at Wembley, before returning for a five-night stint in August, and the royal trio attended the first concert together in celebration of Prince William's 42nd birthday yesterday.

The official account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared the sweet photograph of William, George and Charlotte backstage with Taylor before her first Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London. 'Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening!' the caption read.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The children's mother, Kate Middleton, was notably absent from the family occasion, with the Princess of Wales stepping back from royal engagements and social outings to focus on her health during her ongoing cancer treatment. The poignancy of the joyful moment didn't go unnoticed by fans, with one commenting, 'A little bit of happiness and distraction in the middle of so much wondering. Beautiful photo.'

Catherine made her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour festivities in London last weekend. The Princess of Wales appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony in a stunning white Jenny Packham dress with her family by her side to watch the iconic annual RAF flypast.

A source close to the family revealed to Vanity Fair that the Princess was able to attend the event as she was "feeling much better recently". They revealed, "It was the Princess’s decision and hers alone. Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the king after having the okay from her medical team. Thankfully, she has been feeling much better recently, and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, royal fans were delighted to see Catherine's children finding some joy in what are undoubtedly difficult times, with an outpouring on social media of well wishes for the family.

'Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are the Swifties we didn’t know we needed, and I am here for it! Just look at their collective unbridled JOY!' commented one fan under the photograph. While another wrote, 'Charlotte is a real swiftie she even got the dress code,' referring to the Princess's sparkly attire. And another wrote, 'Okay this is THE PHOTO OF 2024.'

In his early years, Prince George's grumpy faces provided much amusement for royal fans, but in recent times we've seen the future King frequently beaming at the camera - particularly when watching football. 'The brightest smile of George. So far I only saw he smiled like this when England scored a goal. So lovely,' another royal fan commented.

A source told US Weekly that the future King of England is becoming more confident as he gets older. They commented, "His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”