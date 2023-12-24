Former butler reveals 'how fun the royals are' with hilarious Christmas memories - and predicts what luxury gift Kate will get from William
Water fights and day-long parties? The Royals know how to celebrate Christmas
While the Royal Family still follow plenty of traditions over the Christmas period – and take part in a much-loved walkabout for the public – behind closed doors, they “let go” and show how “fun they are.”
The latest revelation comes from former Royal butler Grant Harrold, who previously worked for King Charles III.
Grant, speaking to Slingo, revealed many things about Christmases behind closed doors during his time with the Royal Family, and how they have worked hard to make the festivities a special time for all the family to enjoy together.
A Royal Christmas: How the Royal Family has Celebrated Christmas Through the Ages by Jeremy Archer | £10.11 at Amazon
Learn more about how the Royal Family have celebrated Christmas through the years thanks to Jeremy Archer's research. This covers everything from Christmas feasts to Christmas pastimes enjoyed by the royals.
Explaining how Christmas came to be so special to them, he shared, “They’ve worked so hard to make Christmas an important time for the family. The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up. I don’t think he would want to let that tradition stop.”
While many traditions established by the late Queen Elizabeth might remain in place – including the old-fashioned dinner – one thing one might not expect to see is Prince William engaged in a water fight this year.
But he has been known to get rowdy in the past.
As Grant explained, “It was always great fun. It was always so festive and made you feel so involved and welcome to be a part of the celebrations. We would always be invited to the Christmas parties within the family, which were always so exciting.”
“I remember going to one at St James’ Palace and hanging out with Prince William, Prince Harry and [Queen] Camilla. I remember there was a water fight going on between another member of staff and Prince William - and I was in the firing line sitting between them!”
“They filled up water balloons and it was hilarious. Everyone was in fits of laughter. It really opened my eyes to how fun the Royals are deep down…”
The future King, engaged in a water fight. The royals really do “let go” at Christmas, as Grant suggests.
As for other unexpected fun elements over the years?
Parties in the past have also included “magicians, and you’d receive a Christmas card from the Queen.”
While the staff were invited, the parties were never too wild. They “wouldn’t go on until the early hours. Things would be wrapped up by 8pm as it would start around lunchtime.”
A daytime party filled with magicians and still enough time for a good night’s sleep? We’re taking a leaf out of the royal rulebook this Christmas.
When it comes to giving gifts, Grant got a first-person look at what the royals would give one another.
“They’re always a bit of fun,” he explained, and we know that gifts between the family in the past are a tad… disappointing to say the least. Lest we forget Princess Margaret’s surprising choice of present for Prince Harry.
However, the Princess of Wales can expect something a bit more special from her husband.
Grant revealed, “But with William and Kate, I’m sure they will give each other something nice that they will like. Kate will probably get a watch or some jewellery from William.”
Last year, it was thought William gave Kate the gold-plated earrings loaded with symbolism she wore for the walkabout. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for a new sparkler on the Princess this Christmas day…
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
What you need to know before buying a sofa in the Boxing Day sales
Thinking about taking full advantage of the Boxing Day sofa sales this year? Experts share their advice on what you need to know before making your dream purchase
By Emily Smith Published
-
Former royal butler shares top tips on how to host a Christmas fit for royals
From setting the table to ensuring the peace, these tips will have you covered
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal Family reveal 2023 Christmas cards and has everyone saying the same thing
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a notably different approach this year, which could be telling
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal expert says this member of the royal family is ‘almost certainly’ next to release a tell-all memoir
According to a royal expert, 'Spare' could be moving into the background
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
34 best tiara moments to mesmerise you: from the Imperial State Crown to forgotten gems
No one knows the power of a dazzling tiara or crown moment quite like the royals. Steeped in history and scintillating with diamonds, let’s look at some of the crowning glories.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal Family quiz: 35 questions and answers to test your knowledge
Who will take the crown in our Royal Family quiz? Test yourself, your friends and family this summer and see who comes out on top
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Eugenie looks 'stunning' in unseen wedding snap as she celebrates second anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie looks beautiful in unseen wedding snap shared by friend Zac Posen to mark her second anniversary.
By Selina Maycock Published