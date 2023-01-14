Fans go wild over throwback Zara Tindall look 'The most underrated royal lady'

Zara Tindall's pink outfit from the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign last year has gone viral

By Robyn Morris
published

The gorgeous outfit Zara Tindall wore during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations has gone viral, with fans labelling her 'the most underrated' royal.

Royal fans have praised the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her dazzling look last year for the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign. The service took place on 3 June last year, during the the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II celebrations.

The bright pink bespoke coat dress was from British designer Laura Green London and featured a waist-cinching belt, voluminous sleeve details and a quirky collar.

Fans of Zara, who is married to Mike Tindall, claimed the daughter of Princess Anne, who does not hold an official royal title, "outshone" other royals at the event as they praised her hardworking ethic.

One fan wrote, "Pretty in Pink. The most underrated royal lady," while another added, "She’s so ace, hard-working mum and wife. One of my favourite royals, her and Mike are just adorable."

A third added, "My God, I'm in love with this dress. Zara is one of my favourite royals." While a further fan commented, "She outshone everyone. What a superstar she is. Just love the summery colours she chose. So appropriate."

In other Zara style news, it was recently revealed how Zara's wedding tiara borrowed from Princess Anne has the sweetest royal story behind it. The daughter of Princess Anne opted for a beautiful diamond tiara featuring laurel and honeysuckle decorations for her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011.

For her fairytale wedding, the late Queen’s granddaughter is understood to have borrowed the tiara from her mother, Princess Anne. Though the royal connections don’t stop there, as Zara Tindall’s wedding tiara reportedly once belonged to Princess Alice of Battenberg - also known as Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark after her marriage in 1903.

Princess Alice was the late Prince Philip’s mother and she’s said to have received it after marrying Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. Sometimes referred to as the Princess Andrew Meander Tiara or the Greek Key Tiara, this stunning jewelry piece is every bit as lovely as some of the most iconic of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras

It’s thought to have once actually been one of them and was supposedly given as a wedding gift to the Queen before later being passed to Princess Anne.

Robyn Morris

Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.

