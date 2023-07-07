Duchess Sophie’s whimsical blue floral print shirt dress is just perfect for summer - and it has 30% off!

Duchess Sophie's floral shirt dress is the perfect sophisticated summer look.

Duchess Sophie attended a performance of "Orb and Sceptre", The Household Division's Beating Retreat Military Musical Spectacular, at Horse Guards Parade, in London on Wednesday.

Her outfit choice was perfect for the event, a blue floral print shirt dress by New Zealand designer, Emilia Wickstead.

The dress is called the 'Marion Dress' and features long sleeves, a round neck with collar, matching buckle waist belt and a pleated, flowing skirt.

Sophie's gorgeous dress is described as Emilia Wickstead's take on the classic shirt dress and is made from 100% cotton, featuring a stunning blue floral motif and is of a midi length.

And Selfridges, who also stock the dress, say that Emilia Wickstead's collection "call to mind memories of sun-soaked Italy – after all, she did spend time living in Milan as a teenager."

Sophie teamed the striking dress with a matching blue clutch bag and a pair of nude-heeled pumps from Prada, with her hair swept back into an elegant ponytail.

Beating Retreat originated as a military drum call in the 16th century and has now evolved into a musical ceremonial event, of which Sophie attended this year. It comprises a display of military music, horsemanship, precision drill, pageantry, and fireworks.

Sophie also stunned fans earlier in the week in a polka-dot white dress when she visited King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London to open a new training academy for nurses, midwives, and healthcare professionals.

For the lowkey engagement, the Duchess wore a simple delicate white dress from the brand ME+EM. The sheer shirt dress was creamy white and featured tiny black polka dots.

While attending this engagement, the Duchess got stuck in and unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of the facility. Sophie also met with NHS staff who will use this facility and learned bout the training that will take place in this academy - which includes taking blood and resuscitation.