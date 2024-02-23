We want Duchess Sophie's pistachio mini dress and ultra-short bob brought back from the 90s

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh once wore a gorgeous pistachio green 90s mini dress that couldn’t have looked more fun yet elegant with her ultra short bob at a polo match.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has never been afraid to push her royal fashion boundaries over the years with everything from her statement wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat on Easter Sunday 2023 to her love of wearing bold red nail polish. In the 1990s, the mini dress was one of Duchess Sophie’s go-tos and this was a time where she fully embraced several different short bob hairstyles too.

Nowadays the senior royal tends to favour elegant midi-length skirts and dresses, but back before she and Prince Edward got married she went to watch the polo wearing a beautiful green mini dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

In photos taken during this sunshine-filled occasion in June 1996, the now-Duchess Sophie can be seen stepping out for a polo match in Windsor in this fun pastel outfit. The shift style design of the dress was super classic, with a high neck and fitted silhouette that was so flattering.

Recreate Duchess Sophie's 90s Polo Look

Hobbs Darcie Shift Dress in Sage View at John Lewis RRP: Was £189 , Now £126.65 | There's something so sophisticated about a shift dress and whilst this might not have polka dots, the soft green shade and gorgeous shape echo Duchess Sophie's dress. Currently reduced, this elegant piece is perfect for special occasions and has two embellishments on the waist belt for a bit of sparkle. Jolie Moi Hayes Pleated Chiffon Midi Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £59 | Put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's 90s polka dot mini dress look with this midi alternative. The pattern is fabulous and the fresh green shade is especially perfect for the approaching spring/summer season. It has a high neck and a matching waist belt, as well as a beautiful pleated skirt. Dune Dinkydenbeigh Tote Bag in Ecru View at Dune London RRP: £75 | Available in a range of other colours including forest green and deep red, this top handle tote is a sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. It features two top handles, a front pocket and an optional strap for extra versatility. The ecru shade is similar to Duchess Sophie's bag and this is perfect for both day and evening occasions.

Duchess Sophie might have worn this particular dress decades ago but her choice of this refreshing pistachio green colour with a slight blue undertone couldn’t be more on-trend to this day. Pastels aren’t going anywhere anytime soon and pistachio green in particular is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024.

The soft shade was the perfect pairing with the white polka dot motif of the dress and this tied in with her choice of handbag. The Duchess chose a simple white top handle bag with statement gold-toned hardware and added a gold watch, bracelet and ring for a touch of glamour.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

She came prepared for the hot weather with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses that she wore on her head for an ultra-relaxed look. The glasses swept her ultra short bob back away from her face, with just her swishy side fringe kept loose. Chin-length with shorter layers cut in, Duchess Sophie’s choppy micro-bob was a look she loved at this time, although she’s now known for her longer, paler blonde tresses.

This 1996 outing proved that the senior royal looks beautiful with any hairstyle and session stylist and BaByliss Pro ambassador Syd Hayes previously explained to woman&home, “Bobs are great for accentuating your bone structure thanks to the lack of graduation and layers throughout.”

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Duchess's layers also helped to showcase the beautiful highlights and lowlights in her honey-blonde hair. She finished off her summer look with a pair of chocolate brown loafers and statement stud earrings as she watched the polo. The outing took place three years before she and Prince Edward got married at St George’s Chapel in June 1999. The Duchess had a similar haircut at the time of their wedding, though her hair was slightly blonder with more pronounced side fringe pieces.

Over the top she wore a full length veil which, as per the Royal Family website, was made from hand-dyed silk tulle and finished by hand with spotted crystal details.