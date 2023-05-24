Duchess Sophie's historic trip to Iraq overshadowed by tragedy

Duchess Sophie's historic trip to Baghdad and Iraq too place this week as the royal became the first member of the British Royal Family to officially visit the country.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has made history as the first member of the Royal Family to visit Baghdad in Iraq.

However, a sad incident at home has overshadowed this overseas engagement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has just spent the last two days in Baghdad in Iraq to continue her work supporting survivors of sexual violence in conflict areas. The Duchess heard about the challenges facing Iraqi women and girls, and the ongoing work to protect and promote their rights.

She has also met with the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid and the First Lady, and was also received by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al Sudani.

UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, who joined the Duchess for much of this trip, complemented Sophie for being the first royal to attend this type of international engagement.

"Huge honour to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Baghdad, which marks the first visit by a member of the Royal Family. A sign of the strength of our bilateral relationship and the importance of Iraq to the UK," read the tweet.

While this important trip should have been a momentous occasion and an incredible step forward for the Duchess's charitable work, there was some tragic news from back home that overshadowed this trip.

On May 10, the Duchess was traveling through London when there was a traffic collision involving her police motorcade and an elderly woman.

On May 24 it was announced that the woman who was hit in this incident, 81-year-old Helen Holland, had passed after falling into a coma. Helen's family told the BBC that she fought 'for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle'.

Duchess Sophie in Iraq (Image credit: Royal Family)

Buckingham Palace released a statement that read, "The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away." The Duchess then publically senr her condolences to the family. "Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family."

It is thought that the Duchess of Edinburgh will also be in touch with Helen's family privately and will send them her condolences directly.

Duchess Sophie in Iraq (Image credit: Royal Family)

An investigation into the incident has also been launched. Head of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit, Chief Supt Richard Smith, said the "tragic outcome is being felt by colleagues across the Met" and "thoughts are very much with the woman's family and loved ones".

He added, "Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation - we continue to co-operate with and support that inquiry."