Duchess Sophie’s £40 Puma trainers are a simple staple you’ll wear on repeat until autumn

Duchess Sophie’s white PUMA trainers are now £40 and they’re so simple to style that you’ll be wearing them on repeat until autumn.

Spring has sprung and although we haven’t seen the last of the cold weather quite yet, we’re looking forward to storing away our winter boots and wearing other styles of shoes again. Trainers are always top of our most-worn list for spring and summer outfits and when it’s comfort and style you want, Duchess Sophie’s best white trainers from PUMA are a brilliant option. Just like the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh enjoys stepping out in more smart-casual looks for engagements and in March last year she wore her PUMA Carina trainers for a day in Birmingham at the All England Open Badminton Championships.

For this sporty engagement her trainers were a practical choice as well as being very elegant, with their tennis-shoe inspired silhouette and chunky rubber sole. They’re made from durable leather and have a small gold PUMA logo on the side, but are otherwise plain white and they’re currently just £40 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's White PUMA trainers and More

Exact Match PUMA Carina Lux L Trainers Was £59.95, Now £40 at Amazon Duchess Sophie's PUMA trainers have a tennis shoe inspired silhouette and subtle gold branding on the side, with a chunky sole. They're crafted with a leather upper and rubber sole and we'd wear them with tailored trousers for a smart-casual outfit, or with summer dresses or jeans for a more everyday look. PUMA Unisex Shuffle Sneakers £36.05-£55.00 at Amazon Not everyone will be a fan of a chunkier sole, but these PUMA trainers are a lovely alternative that still has a similar plimsoll look to Duchess Sophie's shoes. They come in various different colourways, though these white ones are especially easy to wear and have a pale grey detail at the back. PUMA Smash WNS V2 L Trainers Was £52, Now £47.99 at Amazon These trainers are as minimalist as you can get and this means that they're especially versatile and can be worn for everything from outings to more casual date nights. They have a soft leather upper, rubber sole and a removeable foam insert.

As much as we love having pieces in our spring capsule wardrobe which bring a pop of colour into an outfit, white trainers are one of the most versatile shoes precisely because they’re so neutral. They go with everything and the more fashion-forward design of Duchess Sophie’s PUMAs makes them easy to wear in various different ways - not just on the badminton court!

Although the senior royal put her skills to the test during the day and played a game with Para-Badminton player Rachel Choong, her white trainers would work just as well with dresses or skirts for a date night outfit, or jeans for something more relaxed. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore hers with tailored wide-leg trousers, a blue jumper and matching navy blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This combination was perfect given that she was attending the championships as part of her royal duties. It showed how these white PUMA trainers also pair effortlessly with more formal, tailored pieces without looking too sporty or casual. The thicker sole and scalloped toe detail on Duchess Sophie’s shoes give a good amount of elevation and now they’re reduced from £59.99 to £40 on Amazon, they’re even more tempting.

If you’ve been eyeing up these trainers, or just want a timeless design for the warmer months, it’s worth picking them up sooner rather than later so you’re ready for spring/summer dressing and don’t risk missing out. Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor of woman&home is a big fan of these shoes and believes they’re worth the investment.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Whilst Kate's white trainer of choice is the Superga plimsolls, Sophie loves the slightly chunkier Carina style by PUMA. Cara Delevingne is a fan too, and they're the kind of trainers that will work with everything in your wardrobe, making them worth every penny," she says.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has still been wearing a lot of boots in recent weeks but as the weather improves, we would expect to see her wearing these PUMAs and her other trainers a lot more this year.