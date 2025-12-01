Jump to category:
It's sparkle season - Duchess Sophie just styled hers with midnight blue velvet

Sparkly accessories and velvet dresses have become a royal go-to for winter events and it's a glamorous combination

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives to attend the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner wearing a velvet dress
(Image credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool via Alamy)
Accessories can take an outfit from pretty to stunning and the Duchess of Edinburgh proved this beyond a doubt when she attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on 27th November. Sophie signalled that party season is well and truly here with a combination of a midnight blue velvet dress and a sparkly belt, bag and heels.

Velvet features quite heavily in my own winter capsule wardrobe. There’s something about the lustrous sheen that instantly makes a velvet item like Sophie’s dress feel special - and often brands add extra stretch for comfort. Jewel tones complement velvet and so even without the accessories, the Duchess’s frock would’ve been beautiful. With them, it felt more fun and fabulous.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives to attend the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner, at the Guildhall in London, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025

(Image credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool via Alamy)

Shop Sparkling Accessories

Shop Our Velvet Picks

The Duchess of Edinburgh opts for knee-high boots most often in the winter when the dress code is less formal, but here she went a little smarter with L K Bennett pumps. These are an old favourite of hers and shimmer in the light without being garish.

After all, if anyone’s going to give a masterclass in making sparkles look sophisticated, it’s a royal like Sophie. She matched her shoes to her embellished Elie Saab box clutch bag and cinched in the waist of her maxi dress with a silver belt.

If you wanted to make a party outfit more understated, I’d go simple and stick to a shimmery pair of shoes and a bag. Choose a shape or design that suits your signature style best - for the Duchess this was court heels and a clutch - and go from there.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is greeted as she attends the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on November 27, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The key to a Sophie-inspired special occasion look is introducing sparkle through your accessories and letting them do all the talking - incorporating velvet is an added bonus. Like she did, you could style them with a velvet dress, and if you go for gold or silver they’ll go with so many different colours or styles.

Think of metallics like elevated neutrals - they feel statement and yet the shades actually go with pretty much anything. Cool tones work best with silver and warm with gold but it’s not a strict rule.

Duchess Sophie’s deep blue velvet dress had warm undertones and she went for silver accessories. Her jewellery was quite minimal so as not to overshadow the bag, heels and belt and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a chic updo for the RIFLES awards dinner too.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 19, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Jewel-toned velvet and glittering accessories are a go-to for the royals as Christmas edges closer and just a few days earlier the Princess of Wales wore this combination to the 2025 Royal Variety Performance. In her case, it was an emerald-green floor-length gown and a silver clutch.

This show and the awards dinner were very formal occasions, however you can make this formula work for something more low-key like a date night outfit or relaxed party ensemble. Go for more casual silhouettes with your clothing, like a jumper and velvet wide-leg trousers, and perhaps a crossbody or shoulder bag and flats.

However you style them, accessories like Duchess Sophie’s bring festive flair without reaching for head-to-toe red, green or sequins.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

