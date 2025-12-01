It's sparkle season - Duchess Sophie just styled hers with midnight blue velvet

Accessories can take an outfit from pretty to stunning and the Duchess of Edinburgh proved this beyond a doubt when she attended the Biennial RIFLES Awards Dinner on 27th November. Sophie signalled that party season is well and truly here with a combination of a midnight blue velvet dress and a sparkly belt, bag and heels.

Velvet features quite heavily in my own winter capsule wardrobe. There’s something about the lustrous sheen that instantly makes a velvet item like Sophie’s dress feel special - and often brands add extra stretch for comfort. Jewel tones complement velvet and so even without the accessories, the Duchess’s frock would’ve been beautiful. With them, it felt more fun and fabulous.

(Image credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool via Alamy)

Shop Sparkling Accessories

Dune Bellaria Gold Box Clutch Bag £63/$87 (was £79/$109) at Dune This box clutch reminds me of Duchess Sophie's bag and it also strikes a lovely balance between being festively sparkly - and not being too much. It fastens with a clasp at the top and has a gold-toned chain strap that you can either use or tuck inside. Charles & Keith Paffuto Sequinned Wallet on Chain £60/$82.40 (was £75/$103) at Charles & Keith Currently 20% off and available in three colours, this bag is perfect for party season and has room for all your essentials without being too bulky. The sequin adornments cover the front flap of the bag, with the rest smooth, metallic silver. Wear crossbody or as a shoulder bag. Dune Classical Gold Stiletto Heels £63/$87 (was £79/$109) at Dune Not found your perfect festive shoes yet? These are a hot contender in my book, as they look so special and the heel is a manageable height. The elasticated slingback strap ensures a comfortable fit and the pointed toe is very leg-elongating.

Shop Our Velvet Picks

Ghost Adeline Velvet Round Neck Dress £71.25/$127.50 (was £95/$170) at Ghost Grey with a hint of blue to it, this Ghost London velvet dress is a stunning colour and makes a change from festive red and green. It's got a classic round neckline, long sleeves and falls to midi length. Whether you wear this with knee high boots, flats or heels, it's a timeless frock that will always look elegant. Caslon Short Sleeve Teal Midi Dress £58/$74.62 (was £77.34/$99.50) at Nordstrom This Caslon dress is included in Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale and the teal version is my favourite, as it's such a lustrous shade that would pair well with metallic accessories as well as neutrals like black and camel. It has smocking at the waist which is not only a comfy detail, but also makes it feel a little more casual than some velvet frocks. Zara Dark Blue Flared Velvet Trousers £59.99/$119 at Zara New in at Zara, I suspect these trousers will be rapidly selling out as they are a versatile alternative to a dress this time of year. You can style them with a blouse and the matching blazer to make a wintry evening look, or pair the trousers with a cosy knit instead. They're mid-rise, with front and back pockets and a subtle flared leg.

The Duchess of Edinburgh opts for knee-high boots most often in the winter when the dress code is less formal, but here she went a little smarter with L K Bennett pumps. These are an old favourite of hers and shimmer in the light without being garish.

After all, if anyone’s going to give a masterclass in making sparkles look sophisticated, it’s a royal like Sophie. She matched her shoes to her embellished Elie Saab box clutch bag and cinched in the waist of her maxi dress with a silver belt.

If you wanted to make a party outfit more understated, I’d go simple and stick to a shimmery pair of shoes and a bag. Choose a shape or design that suits your signature style best - for the Duchess this was court heels and a clutch - and go from there.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The key to a Sophie-inspired special occasion look is introducing sparkle through your accessories and letting them do all the talking - incorporating velvet is an added bonus. Like she did, you could style them with a velvet dress, and if you go for gold or silver they’ll go with so many different colours or styles.

Think of metallics like elevated neutrals - they feel statement and yet the shades actually go with pretty much anything. Cool tones work best with silver and warm with gold but it’s not a strict rule.

Duchess Sophie’s deep blue velvet dress had warm undertones and she went for silver accessories. Her jewellery was quite minimal so as not to overshadow the bag, heels and belt and she wore her blonde hair pulled back into a chic updo for the RIFLES awards dinner too.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Jewel-toned velvet and glittering accessories are a go-to for the royals as Christmas edges closer and just a few days earlier the Princess of Wales wore this combination to the 2025 Royal Variety Performance. In her case, it was an emerald-green floor-length gown and a silver clutch.

This show and the awards dinner were very formal occasions, however you can make this formula work for something more low-key like a date night outfit or relaxed party ensemble. Go for more casual silhouettes with your clothing, like a jumper and velvet wide-leg trousers, and perhaps a crossbody or shoulder bag and flats.

However you style them, accessories like Duchess Sophie’s bring festive flair without reaching for head-to-toe red, green or sequins.