Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh and Prince Edward enjoy a sporty outing with royal fans praising the 'awesome couple'
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh and Prince Edward look happy and relaxed while visiting the National Cycling Centre in Manchester
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh and Prince Edward put their fitness levels to the test by trying their hand (or should we say feet) at adaptive cycling, much to the delight of royal fans.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the British Cycling National Track Championships on Friday (February 22nd) at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester. Adaptive tricycles are designed to provide extra support and assistance for sitting, pedalling and steering, making cycling more inclusive for those with physical disabilities.
Photographers caught the couple in action as they resumed their positions on two tricycles at the Cycling Centre, snapping the pair looking carefree and animated – a testament to their fun-loving and down-to-earth natures.
Both the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are passionate about sport, with Prince Edward currently acting as the President of the Sport and Recreation Alliance and Sophie a Patron of the British Cycling Federation.
During the visit, Their Royal Highnesses met with volunteers from the Limitless programme. Limitless is British Cycling's inclusive cycling programme which provides cycling opportunities for disabled people, regardless of age, impairment and ability.
The pictures from the couple's visit were posted on Sophie's official Instagram account, @duchess_sophiehelen, alongside the caption, 'Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh prepare to take part in an adaptive recumbent tricycle race as they attend the British Cycling National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre on February 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.'
Fans took to social media to express their approval of the snaps, calling the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh an 'awesome' couple.
'They are such an awesome couple,' wrote one fan in the comments section. While another said, 'Fabulous couple. Such a credit to the RF. They look relaxed, genuine and personable. Outshine some of the others.'
And a third wrote, 'Of course, Sophie is an accomplished cyclist having done that charity stint ending in front of Buckingham Palace.'
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
