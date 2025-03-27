Duchess Sophie means business in powder blue power suit and reminds us tailoring can be fun as well as sophisticated

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in Brussels wearing a powder blue power suit and reminded us that tailoring can be fun as well as sophisticated.

Suits can have a reputation for being overly corporate or business-like and because of this many of us might steer clear of wearing a full co-ord. However, tailoring definitely has a place outside the office and suits can make gorgeous date night outfits as well as occasionwear looks as an alternative to dresses. The Duchess of Edinburgh is an expert at styling tailored staples and on 26th March she stepped out in Brussels wearing a dazzling pastel co-ord. It’s easy to forget that tailoring doesn’t have to be neutral and her powder blue suit was a great reminder.

Duchess Sophie was in Belgium to attend an event hosted by the European Parliament Intergroup on Children’s Rights. She gave a powerful keynote speech, which was focused on ensuring the safety of children is at the top of the international agenda. For such an important event her outfit had to be professional and smart, but she also showed her signature style.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Duchess Sophie's Suit And Alternatives

Exact Match Victoria Beckham Bluebell Jacket £850 at Victoria Beckham This impeccably tailored jacket in the delicate bluebell shade looks sensational with the trousers, but you could also throw it over dresses or wear it with skirts or jeans too. It has a streamlined silhouette and is single-breasted. The patch pockets on the front with folded flaps add a touch more detail. Mango Sky Blue Suit Jacket £59.99 at Mango If you want to recreate Duchess Sophie's pastel blue suit in a more affordable way then this Mango jacket and the matching trousers are gorgeous. The blazer has a notched lapel collar, buttoned cuffs, two front flat pockets and a pocket on the chest. We think this would also look amazing worn with blue jeans or linen trousers. M&S Single-Breasted Blazer £49.50 at M&S This soft, rose-pink jacket is single breasted and has smart notched lapels. It's buttonless which makes it very pared-back and easier to make more relaxed and casual day-to-day. The drape of the fabric is beautiful and this blazer also has turn-up cuffs and flap pockets. Exact Match Victoria Beckham Alina Trousers £490 at Victoria Beckham The Victoria Beckham Alina trousers come in other colours too, but this bluebell shade is one of our favourites and is new for 2025. They're made from recycled wool blend fabric and have a defined waist and wide legs. Tuck in a white shirt for a formal look or add a T-shirt for a casual contrast. Mango Sky Blue Suit Trousers £45.99 at Mango Made from a linen mix, these mid-rise trousers have a button, hook and zip front closure and tapered silhouette. Worn with the blazer they'd make a beautiful wedding guest outfit or date night look and you can make them more casual by styling them with trainers. M&S Crepe Wide Leg Trousers £29.50 at M&S Duchess Sophie might have worn blue in Belgium but she also loves pastel pink and these crepe trousers are a comfy choice to wear with a pink blazer. They have an adjustable drawstring fastening, two side seam pockets and neat creases on the leg for a refined finish.

Like many of her fellow royals including the Princess of Wales, the Duchess loves going bold with her outfit colours. She has a particular fondness for pale pink which is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but pastels in general are always hugely popular at this time of year. Her suit was by Victoria Beckham and we’re not surprised to see her champion one of the best British clothing brands.

The suit consists of the Alina high waisted trousers which have voluminous wide legs and a fitted high waisted cut. The front and back patch pocket details are 1970s-inspired and the single-breasted jacket also has patch pockets. These details bring a sense of cohesion and the jacket is made from a recycled wool blend.

Worn as separates, these two tailored staples would also be stunning, but they make such a striking impact when worn together. If you’re unsure how to make suits or tailoring in general work for you, then going for a pastel colour is a lovely option.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

The senior royals’ suit was the Victoria Beckham ‘Bluebell’ tone and this makes a change from the often-seen black, white or beige suits out there but isn’t so vibrant that it seems daunting to style. You can easily mellow pastel tailored items by wearing them with your neutral go-tos, like a white shirt and trainers, as paler tones aren’t too much of a contrast compared to acid brights or primary colours. When you want your tailoring to feel fun as well as sophisticated, a pastel colour is a lovely way to mix things up.

The Duchess wore her suit with a Gabriela Hearst floral silk shirt and added a pair of pointed toe heels as she chose to elevate her suit even more. This was appropriate for such a significant occasion, which saw her join with the UK Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips.

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie undertook this visit in her capacity as Patron of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and Plan International UK. In her keynote speech, she spoke about the terrifying reality that children are "exposed to an enormous amount of dangerous, harmful and inappropriate content" with "consequences which can prove devastating".

"Therefore I implore you now, on behalf of the children of today and tomorrow, to redouble your efforts in prioritising their safety and well-being," the Duchess of Edinburgh declared.