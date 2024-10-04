Duchess Sophie's terracotta pink jumper and T-shirt hybrid is the style solution we need in the current weather - it’s the perfect outfit base

Duchess Sophie’s terracotta pink jumper-T-shirt-hybrid is a staple for mild days and as a base for layering.

When the seasons change we look forward to wearing our best wool jumpers and boots, but sometimes the weather is milder and leaves us wanting to wear something slightly more lightweight. It can be hard to find something to take the place of your go-to T-shirts as an outfit base, but Duchess Sophie’s cosy jumper and T-shirt hybrid is perfect for sunny autumn days. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore this gorgeous top in photos shared by CBeebies and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness to announce that she's reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark World Sight Day on 10th October.

Featuring a classic crew neckline so many of us love our T-shirts to have, her top also had three quarter length sleeves and subtle ribbed detailing along the cuffs, hem and around the neck. The design was incredibly pared-back and elegant and Duchess Sophie’s knitted top was a brilliant mid-point between a T-shirt and jumper.

The knitted material and ribbed detailing were very jumper-esque and gave this piece an autumnal feel, whilst the shorter sleeves and lightweight nature of the fabric meant it wasn’t too thick. This top looks like it could be the same one she wore for a visit to the Hale Youth & Community Centre last month and it's such a versatile clothing item for layering over.

A knitted T-shirt like this works so well as an autumn capsule wardrobe staple as it can be styled exactly as you would style a cotton T-shirt. Simply wear it with your favourite denim pieces or with a satin skirt, and add a pair of boots and a jacket to finish off your look. Especially if you’re drawn to wear a thicker jacket, a top like this is a great outfit base to have underneath that won’t have you feeling too warm overall.

Duchess Sophie’s colour of choice for her knitted T-shirt won’t surprise anyone who’s been inspired by her style for a while, as the senior royal is a huge fan of wearing pink.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s one of her most-worn colours all year round, though her top for the CBeebies Bedtime Story put a seasonal twist on her favourite hue. This shade of pink was earthy with a slight orange undertone to it that reminded us of terracotta. Whilst some cool-toned pinks can be harder to pair with other colours, this pink would be especially stunning with warm neutrals like brown, cream and beige.

We sadly didn’t get much of a glimpse of the rest of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s outfit in the pictures shared by CBeebies, but it looked like she was wearing a pair of black trousers with her knitted T-shirt.

Black trousers are a timeless failsafe when you don’t know what to wear with a certain top and going so simple with her trousers meant that Duchess Sophie’s cosy jumper T-shirt hybrid remained the focus of her outfit. Always one to go for coordination the Duchess then tied in the pink and black tones of her trousers and top with her jewellery and makeup.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She re-wore a pair of her favourite earrings which have a single grey pearl suspended in a delicate silver spiral design. Her nails were painted a soft, warm pink to match her knitted top and even her lipstick was a very similar shade. We can easily forget how much of a difference the small details make and here Duchess Sophie gave her entire outfit a sense of cohesion.

It seems likely that the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, wore this same jumper to record her reading her CBeebies Bedtime Story which is Specs for Rex by Yasmeen Ismail. This story encourages children to embrace being different and Duchess Sophie is following in the Princess of Wales’s footsteps with her appearance on this show. Kate read Jill Tomlinson’s The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark as her CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark Children’s Mental Health Week in 2022.