Duchess Sophie’s edgy leather jacket and half-up half-down hairstyle deserve to make an autumn comeback
Duchess Sophie styled a collarless leather jacket with a half-up half-down hairstyle in 2017 and it's a winning autumn combination
Duchess Sophie’s edgy leather jacket and half-up half-down hairstyle deserve to make an autumn comeback this year.
One of the best bits about dressing for autumn is, of course, the layering possibilities that really open up once the weather starts to get a little cooler. Preparing for changing seasons means having options that can be added or removed depending on the temperature and this means jackets are key in your autumn capsule wardrobe. The same is true for spring and it was in May 2017 that Duchess Sophie brought out her beloved collarless leather jacket which she also wore to visit the zoo in 2016. Sadly, we’ve not seen this stunning outerwear piece recently, but if any item deserves a comeback this autumn, it’s Duchess Sophie’s leather jacket from Prada.
Sleek and sophisticated, the collarless design made this more elegant than the often-seen biker style leather jackets. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s jacket had epaulettes and button fastenings running down the front, as well as a softened rounded neckline.
Shop Leather Jackets Like Duchess Sophie's
Timeless and minimal, this collarless leather jacket is a wonderful choice if you want to recreate Duchess Sophie's look from 2017. It's made from soft Nappa leather with a subtle panelled design and a regular fit. Style with jeans or trousers for an easy day-to-day outfit.
This leather jacket is more of an investment piece for your wardrobe but it will last you for so many years. It also comes in a caramel colour if you'd prefer that and both have a pretty collarless design and gold-toned hardware. It has a zip closure and would be amazing worn with jeans or layered over a dress.
Shop Half-Up Half-Down Hair Favourites
This dry texture spray is great for giving your hair long-lasting hold and volume and can be used whether or not you're wearing your hair up, or half-up and half-down. It's great for prepping hair, helping to add bounce and providing grip for updos.
This pack contains 20 hairbands made from recycled nylon and they are a brilliant styling essential to have. They glide through the hair and are ideal for securing your ponytails, half-up half-down hairstyles and plaits without snagging your hair.
It was a deep black hue which is so timeless and easy to style as it goes with all the other shades you have in your wardrobe. If you love the look of Duchess Sophie’s leather jacket but want a slightly different colour to complement your fashion favourites then consider investing in a leather jacket in another neutral tone like brown, tan or even grey.
Leather jackets add a textural contrast into your outfits as well as keeping you warmer on chilly days. They also work well with more structured items like trousers and jeans, and with flowing skirts and dresses. The Duchess of Edinburgh has proved this with the various ways she’s styled this piece over the years, though for the Royal Windsor Horse Show she opted to wear a long navy fit-and-flare midi skirt and a light beige blouse.
The combination was beautifully feminine, which balanced out the more edgy feel of her jacket. The senior royal added a pair of knee high boots to complete her look and their rich chocolate brown shade kept her outfit colour palette very pared-back and versatile. On a warmer day a pair of her best white trainers would’ve looked amazing too, though boots are a staple if you’re styling a leather jacket-based outfit for autumn weather.
Whilst we might have expected this kind of elegant outfit from her, we were rather surprised by her choice of hairstyle. We don’t often see Duchess Sophie go for a half-up half-down hairstyle as she tends to prefer either a full updo or keeping her hair loose. In 2017, she pulled the top pieces of her hair back, secured them with a clasp and left the rest of her hair loose and straight.
This hairstyle is the best of both worlds for people who love wearing their hair loose but want it out of their face when out and about. You simply need a clasp, clip or hair band to recreate it, and possibly some texture spray if you want added volume. It’s a practical yet pretty hairstyle and having her hair pulled back also gave the Duchess’s gold earrings a moment to shine too.
It might have been spring when she styled her leather jacket in this way, but we can’t help feeling that Duchess Sophie’s outfit - and her half up half down hairstyle - would work just as well in autumn. Even if we don’t see it again, we’re drawing a lot of inspiration from this for the coming months.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
