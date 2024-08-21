Duchess Sophie’s leather dress is the unexpected royal style choice that we’ve never forgotten - and we want it as part of our autumn layering rotation
Duchess Sophie's leather dress was styled with a burgundy jumper underneath in 2022 and it's a look we're still inspired by
Duchess Sophie’s leather dress is the perfect layering piece for autumn that you might not have considered before.
We’re very used to seeing members of the Royal Family embrace layering in autumn and the likes of the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh bring out their favourite tailored pieces, longline coats and knee high boots. One thing we don’t see too often from them, though, is a leather jacket, dress or skirt, so it’s no surprise that Duchess Sophie’s leather dress from 2022 is a look we’ve never forgotten. This was something quite different for her and we can’t help being inspired to include a leather or faux leather dress in our autumn capsule wardrobe. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore this fabulous Loewe dress with a long-sleeved burgundy jumper underneath and a pair of brown ankle boots.
She was visiting the Brainwave charity in Bridgwater in her role as President to mark 40 years of them achieving life-changing outcomes for children with disabilities. For such an important engagement, Duchess Sophie’s leather dress look was a lovely choice and kept her cosy too.
Get Duchess Sophie's Leather Dress Look
This faux leather dress is beautiful to wear on its own, as well as layered over a long sleeved top or light jumper like Duchess Sophie styled her dress. It has a subtle notch detail at the neck, a full skirt and a matching belt at the waist.
Whether you want to wear it under a leather or faux leather dress or not, this gorgeous merino wool jumper is great to have in your collection. It has a regular fit and a very minimal design that allows this rich burgundy colour to do all the talking.
These brown ankle boots will soon become a much reached-for staple when the colder weather of autumn arrives. Crafted from 100% leather, they have panel and zip detailing and a mid-height heel. They'd look amazing worn with everything from jeans and a jumper to a midi dress.
Her Royal Highness removed her long camel coat after arriving at Brainwave and gave fans an amazing glimpse at her outfit. Duchess Sophie’s leather dress had a high crew neckline and fell to a midi length, with a fit-and-flare silhouette. This shape is especially flattering if you want to accentuate your waist and so whether you’re looking for autumn pieces or still trying to find the best wedding guest dresses, it’s a detail worth considering.
Although the Duchess of Edinburgh could easily have worn this dress on its own, she opted to layer up on this chilly November day. The senior royal wore a classic ribbed jumper underneath her dress and this had a crew neckline that sat just below the dress which meant only the sleeves were visible. This gave her outfit a very polished feel to it and the colour of her jumper was a fabulous deep burgundy red.
The colour contrast between this hue and Duchess Sophie’s leather dress was stunning and the textural contrast between the buttery leather and the knitted jumper made both items really come alive. Whether or not you’ve been tempted - like we definitely have been - to incorporate a leather dress or skirt into your autumn/winter wardrobe, we can all take tips from the Duchess for making the most out of our dresses and tops.
Sleeveless dresses that aren’t too lightweight can be styled for colder weather by adding a jumper underneath, extending their wear even more. Sticking with the autumnal theme and tones back in 2022, Duchess Sophie wore a pair of tan suede ankle boots to finish off her look. These added height without being too much and were the perfect style accompaniment.
Ultimately, Duchess Sophie’s leather dress outfit was simple yet very impactful and was perfect for her day in Bridgwater. During her visit she spoke with many of the children and families supported by Brainwave, as well as with ambassadors, supporters and the charity’s team. Brainwave helps children with disabilities and additional needs to achieve greater independence through a range of specialist therapies and the Duchess of Edinburgh has been President of Brainwave since 2003.
