Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor's latest mother/daughter style swap proved timeless accessories are a must-have all year round
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for the royals' Easter service wearing a beret that looks incredibly similar to one of Lady Louise's
Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise's latest mother/daughter style swap proved that timeless accessories are a must-have all year round.
If you're putting together your spring capsule wardrobe then you'll know just how important accessories can be to help elevate an everyday outfit. Accessories with a neutral colour palette and classic design are wardrobe staples that last for years and works with plenty of outfits. The Royal Family knows this too and the Duchess of Edinburgh appears to have reached into her daughter Lady Louise Windsor's collection for her Easter outfit. Stepping out to attend the traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle on 31st March, Duchess Sophie re-wore her purple Prada coat not seen for 10 years with an ivory felt beret by Jane Taylor Millinery.
The combination couldn't have been more stunning and we couldn't help noticing that this hat looks incredibly similar to Lady Louise's timeless beret that she wore for the Easter service in 2022.
Both hats have a beautifully minimalist design with a smooth curved shape and the stalk at the top is equally pared-back and dainty. This particular hat is a far cry from many of Duchess Sophie's hats as she often favours flamboyant designs, adornments like feathers and vivid colours.
Sophie's chic cream beret appears to be the same as one that Lady Louise has in her collection. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter previously wore her beret on Christmas Day in 2021 with a flower accessory in her hair near the back of the beret. The addition of the flower transformed the classic beret into something a little more playful though the traditional design of this hat makes it incredibly versatile.
Perfect for royal occasions where a larger, brimmed hat might seem too much, it’s an accessory that enhances everything it's paired with without detracting attention from the rest of the outfit. Perhaps because of these qualities and its neutral hue, Duchess Sophie seems to have borrowed Lady Louise's hat for Easter this year - or at least was very much inspired by it. If this was a mother/daughter style swap, though, it wouldn't be the first time we’ve seen this from Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise.
In 2022 the Edinburgh family attended a day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Lady Louise wore a dress by Peter Pilotto that is believed to have belonged to Duchess Sophie. The Duchess was certainly seen wearing the gorgeous patterned purple dress first - back in 2015 for the Chelsea Flower Show.
On this occasion the Duchess of Edinburgh paired it with simple nude court shoe heels and a cropped navy blue jacket. This gave the look a more formal feel to it which was perfect given that this was an official royal appearance. The visit to the Commonwealth Games was a little more laid-back and Lady Louise switched things up by wearing the dress with white trainers and a tan bag with fun tassel detailing.
It looks like this royal mother and daughter duo are very happy mixing and matching their clothes and accessories and Duchess Sophie's beret looked stunning with her vibrant coat this Easter. Although the rest of her immediate family were there, Lady Louise didn’t attend the service for the second year in a row.
She's currently studying at the university of St Andrews in Scotland and they are still in term time with exams set to start on 20th April. It's possible that this is why Lady Louise wasn't at the Easter service and the next time we’re likely to see her in public might be the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May.
