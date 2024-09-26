Duchess Sophie's emerald green trousers, chocolate blazer and tiger print handbag expertly demonstrate how to wear colour in a sophisticated way

Let Sophie's look inspire you to add more hues to your autumn capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Given Duchess Sophie's recent fashion triumphs, it's no surprise that her latest look is one of the best examples of autumnal dressing we've come across so far.

The chill is setting in across the UK so it's finally time to get your autumn capsule wardrobe sorted, and there's no better way to ring in the new season than with an appropriately autumnal colour palette of browns and jewel tones.

For a visit to the Hale Youth & Community Centre, the Duchess of Edinburgh styled a gorgeous chocolate brown blazer with emerald green trousers, a soft pink knit, some burgundy heels, and a statement zebra print bag to finish off the look. A brilliant example of how to make the season's biggest hues work together, this is a look to channel as the weather turns.

Duchess Sophie during a visit to the Hale Youth & Community Centre

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it can be intimidating to bring multiple hues into one outfit (especially if your winter capsule wardrobe errs towards minimalism), Duchess Sophie proves just how chic a colourful ensemble can be when done correctly.

Shop Duchess Sophie's look

Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
Anthropologie Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

The beauty of an oversized blazer is that it can be layered over your best wool jumpers for a cosy yet sophisticated outfit. An item that can pull even the most basic of outfits together in an instant, it's a timeless investment.

Mango Robbie Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers, Green
Mango Robbie Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers

We can't get enough of Duchess Sophie's green trousers that absolutely nail seasonal dressing. Green can be tricky to pull off, but by sticking to this dark emerald tone she makes them much more wearable for everyday - but still more stylish than a basic pair of jeans.

Topshop Gretel Mini Grab Bag With Metal Handle in Zebra Print
Topshop Gretel Mini Grab Bag With Metal Handle

We believe animal print will never go out of style, but it certainly makes a statement. One of the best ways to wear it is through an accessory that has the power to give your look some edge without too much risk, and it really pulls Duchess Sophie's whole look together.

Evelyn Wool Blend Double Breasted Suit Blazer
Reiss Evelyn Wool Blend Double Breasted Suit Blazer

Reiss tailoring really can't be beaten, and the brand is a huge favourite amongst the Royal Family. Made from a wool blend, this jacket will keep you warm during the transitional months and is ideal for adding a formal feel to any outfit.

Ro&zo Tailored Wide Leg Trousers, Green
Ro&Zo Tailored Wide Leg Trousers

Wide leg trousers are not only endlessly chic, but endlessly comfortable too. Teamed with the right pair of shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, you've got a sophisticated autumnal look that is bound to rake in compliments.

Slingback Leather Pumps - Burgundy - Arket Gb
Arket Slingback Leather Pumps

Pointed heels are another timeless wardrobe investment, particularly in a deep red hue like Duchess Sophie's. We love how the pointed toe silhouette looks underneath her trousers and this beautiful shade works perfectly with green and brown. Just as versatile as black but much more fashion-forward.

Despite the mix of brown, green, pink, red - and even tiger print - in this outfit, it doesn't appear at all busy or unsophisticated. The key to achieving the same look in your own autumn wardrobe is by sticking with soft, darker tones that won't look out of place no matter what they're styled with.

Brown is one of the most wearable neutrals and there is almost nothing it can't be styled with. Duchess Sophie's double breasted blazer forms the basis of the whole look and ties each element together, complementing her red shoes and the lighter browns in her handbag.

And thanks to the deep jewel tone of her wide leg trousers, they can be paired with any other neutral garment. Dark green and rich brown make for a surprisingly harmonious sartorial colour combination that introduces a subtle pop of colour without compromising on versatility.

Whilst a pink knit isn't the most natural layer to add to this outfit formula, we're surprised by how well it works. This shade of pink has a cool undertone that provides a softer finish, meaning it can blend into the base of the outfit without catching the eye too much.

If vibrant fashion colour trends intimidate you, let Duchess Sophie's outfit prove that there are countless ways to wear unique colours without looking out of place.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

