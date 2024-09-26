Duchess Sophie's emerald green trousers, chocolate blazer and tiger print handbag expertly demonstrate how to wear colour in a sophisticated way
Let Sophie's look inspire you to add more hues to your autumn capsule wardrobe
Given Duchess Sophie's recent fashion triumphs, it's no surprise that her latest look is one of the best examples of autumnal dressing we've come across so far.
The chill is setting in across the UK so it's finally time to get your autumn capsule wardrobe sorted, and there's no better way to ring in the new season than with an appropriately autumnal colour palette of browns and jewel tones.
For a visit to the Hale Youth & Community Centre, the Duchess of Edinburgh styled a gorgeous chocolate brown blazer with emerald green trousers, a soft pink knit, some burgundy heels, and a statement zebra print bag to finish off the look. A brilliant example of how to make the season's biggest hues work together, this is a look to channel as the weather turns.
Although it can be intimidating to bring multiple hues into one outfit (especially if your winter capsule wardrobe errs towards minimalism), Duchess Sophie proves just how chic a colourful ensemble can be when done correctly.
Shop Duchess Sophie's look
The beauty of an oversized blazer is that it can be layered over your best wool jumpers for a cosy yet sophisticated outfit. An item that can pull even the most basic of outfits together in an instant, it's a timeless investment.
We can't get enough of Duchess Sophie's green trousers that absolutely nail seasonal dressing. Green can be tricky to pull off, but by sticking to this dark emerald tone she makes them much more wearable for everyday - but still more stylish than a basic pair of jeans.
We believe animal print will never go out of style, but it certainly makes a statement. One of the best ways to wear it is through an accessory that has the power to give your look some edge without too much risk, and it really pulls Duchess Sophie's whole look together.
Reiss tailoring really can't be beaten, and the brand is a huge favourite amongst the Royal Family. Made from a wool blend, this jacket will keep you warm during the transitional months and is ideal for adding a formal feel to any outfit.
Wide leg trousers are not only endlessly chic, but endlessly comfortable too. Teamed with the right pair of shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, you've got a sophisticated autumnal look that is bound to rake in compliments.
Pointed heels are another timeless wardrobe investment, particularly in a deep red hue like Duchess Sophie's. We love how the pointed toe silhouette looks underneath her trousers and this beautiful shade works perfectly with green and brown. Just as versatile as black but much more fashion-forward.
Despite the mix of brown, green, pink, red - and even tiger print - in this outfit, it doesn't appear at all busy or unsophisticated. The key to achieving the same look in your own autumn wardrobe is by sticking with soft, darker tones that won't look out of place no matter what they're styled with.
Brown is one of the most wearable neutrals and there is almost nothing it can't be styled with. Duchess Sophie's double breasted blazer forms the basis of the whole look and ties each element together, complementing her red shoes and the lighter browns in her handbag.
And thanks to the deep jewel tone of her wide leg trousers, they can be paired with any other neutral garment. Dark green and rich brown make for a surprisingly harmonious sartorial colour combination that introduces a subtle pop of colour without compromising on versatility.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Whilst a pink knit isn't the most natural layer to add to this outfit formula, we're surprised by how well it works. This shade of pink has a cool undertone that provides a softer finish, meaning it can blend into the base of the outfit without catching the eye too much.
If vibrant fashion colour trends intimidate you, let Duchess Sophie's outfit prove that there are countless ways to wear unique colours without looking out of place.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Freya Undetected Bra Review: ‘A fantastic everyday bra that sits discreetly under clothes”
The playful leopard print and seam-free design makes this bra smoothing and seriously chic
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Kate Middleton has an adorable source of support to 'take her mind off things' during tough times
The Princess of Wales's brother has spoken about a very special source of support she is likely leaning on right now
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s burgundy trench dress is the perfect day-to-night outfit that has us excited to embrace the colour of the season
The Princess of Wales's burgundy dress in 2023 was an outfit that's right on trend today and it proves how wearable this shade is
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's khaki leopard print dress styled with knee high boots was a striking look that deserves another moment to shine
The Princess of Wales showed that leopard print and autumnal tones go hand-in-hand and we want her midi dress to make a 2024 comeback
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Bring on cosy days, Kate Middleton's knee high boots and olive green coat have got us reaching for these autumn style staples
The Princess of Wales's signature autumn style hasn't changed much over the years and her knee high boots and green coat are still so chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Madeleine’s blush pink coat, white jeans and comfy trainers are the most elegant alternative to jewel tones and boots for autumn
Princess Madeleine of Sweden's pale pink coat from 2022 has shown that you don't have to turn your back on pastels this autumn
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton took cosy season styling to cool levels with her aviator jacket, skinny jeans and high top trainers
Pippa Middleton's aviator jacket and indigo jeans were the perfect cold weather combination in 2012 and we'll be wearing it this year too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s straight leg jeans and cosy striped jumper are the classic style pairing we’ll be living in this season
Carole Middleton styled straight leg jeans with a striped roll neck in 2022 and this classic combination is a seasonal failsafe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne’s chocolate brown knee high boots prove comfort and style go hand-in-hand on cold autumn days
The Princess Royal has just re-worn her trusty brown knee high boots and reminded us that practicality and style are the perfect pairing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Take it from Pippa Middleton, statement jeans are an easy way to add a splash of colour to your autumn wardrobe
Pippa proved you don't always have to stick to blue when updating your denim collection
By Caroline Parr Published