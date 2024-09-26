Duchess Sophie's emerald green trousers, chocolate blazer and tiger print handbag expertly demonstrate how to wear colour in a sophisticated way

Given Duchess Sophie's recent fashion triumphs, it's no surprise that her latest look is one of the best examples of autumnal dressing we've come across so far.

The chill is setting in across the UK so it's finally time to get your autumn capsule wardrobe sorted, and there's no better way to ring in the new season than with an appropriately autumnal colour palette of browns and jewel tones.

For a visit to the Hale Youth & Community Centre, the Duchess of Edinburgh styled a gorgeous chocolate brown blazer with emerald green trousers, a soft pink knit, some burgundy heels, and a statement zebra print bag to finish off the look. A brilliant example of how to make the season's biggest hues work together, this is a look to channel as the weather turns.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it can be intimidating to bring multiple hues into one outfit (especially if your winter capsule wardrobe errs towards minimalism), Duchess Sophie proves just how chic a colourful ensemble can be when done correctly.

Despite the mix of brown, green, pink, red - and even tiger print - in this outfit, it doesn't appear at all busy or unsophisticated. The key to achieving the same look in your own autumn wardrobe is by sticking with soft, darker tones that won't look out of place no matter what they're styled with.

Brown is one of the most wearable neutrals and there is almost nothing it can't be styled with. Duchess Sophie's double breasted blazer forms the basis of the whole look and ties each element together, complementing her red shoes and the lighter browns in her handbag.

And thanks to the deep jewel tone of her wide leg trousers, they can be paired with any other neutral garment. Dark green and rich brown make for a surprisingly harmonious sartorial colour combination that introduces a subtle pop of colour without compromising on versatility.

Whilst a pink knit isn't the most natural layer to add to this outfit formula, we're surprised by how well it works. This shade of pink has a cool undertone that provides a softer finish, meaning it can blend into the base of the outfit without catching the eye too much.

If vibrant fashion colour trends intimidate you, let Duchess Sophie's outfit prove that there are countless ways to wear unique colours without looking out of place.