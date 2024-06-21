Duchess Sophie perfects floral dressing with multi-tonal pink accessories and coral lipstick for Ascot

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh looked gorgeously radiant as she combined florals with pink in a silk shirt dress with multi-tonal accessories, adding a pop of coral lipstick to top off the look for day 3 of Ascot.

When you think of spring/summer fashion trends, florals usually spring to mind and while a classic frock with a flower print is timeless, it can be easy to overdo it if you begin to clash prints or add too many pops of colour in the form of accessories.

But if you're after inspiration for sporting florals with elegance and style, look to the Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit for the third day of Ascot 2024.

Duchess Sophie has been amongst various royal women stepping out at the famous racing event this week and wowing us with their sartorial choices. What with Zara Tindall's bluebell-toned dress and cool sunnies and Carole Middleton's powder blue number with navy accessories, we've been thoroughly impressed.

And Sophie's flower-focussed look was no different. The Duchess opted for an ultra elegant silk shirt dress by Suzannah London, steering away from fine prints and embracing a bolder, more spaced out floral pattern on a crisp white background.

Tapping into 2024 fashion colour trends, Sophie went pink-toned with her accessories, choosing a rich cherry-toned clutch by Sophie Habsburg and a lighter blossom pink wide-brimmed hat with the two tones perfectly complementing each other as well as the flecks of pink on her floral dress' pattern.

When it came to makeup, a heavy dusting of radiant bronzy blush was the order of the day for Sophie, whose cheeks were suitably glowy with a gorgeous golden undertone.

Keeping with her pops of pink theme, a slick of pretty coral pink lipstick added even more subtle vibrancy to her look, as her signature blonde tresses were kept neat in a chic updo.

It was a special week for Duchess Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, as they marked their silver wedding anniversary on June 19th 2024.

The pair celebrated 25 years of marriage by sharing a brand new photograph of the two of them at their Bagshot Park home, alongside a moving caption which read, "We are so grateful for the many kind and lovely messages we have received on our Silver Wedding Anniversary. Wishing everyone who is celebrating their own anniversaries a special day too."