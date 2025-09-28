Duchess Sophie’s face 'lit up' as she shared update on Lady Louise

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recently jetted abroad to represent the monarchy in Japan over a four-day visit. During their time there, Duchess Sophie undertook a solo outing to the Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Center where she shared a moving moment with 16-year-old refugee and ended up revealing a new detail about her own daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

While chatting to the student, Daniel Zagorodniy, Sophie showcased her maternal instincts, worrying about how the teenager was coping living and studying away from his parents. As perThe Telegraph, she reportedly asked the teen, "Who cooks for you? Who does the household chores?"

She is said to have looked "visibly moved" after he revealed he does it all himself and apparently responded, "Well I’m sure your mother is happy to know that you’re safe. I don’t underestimate how hard it is, so well done."

As the conversation continued, Daniel explained that he wanted to study international relations when he goes to college in the future. According to the publication, the Duchess's face "lit up" upon hearing this, leading to her bringing up Lady Louise.

Duchess Sophie reportedly revealed to the teenager that her soon-to-be 22-year-old daughter had been studying the subject.

Lady Louise has largely kept out of the public eye as she studies for her English Literature degree at the University of St Andrews in Scotland - the same college where Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales first met.

Details of Louise's education and future career plans aren’t well known, but it was revealed that Sophie and Edward’s eldest child had joined the St Andrews University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC). This could possibly hint at her following in the family tradition of pursuing a career within the Armed Forces.

If she is doing so, then she would be following in the footsteps of her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. She was the first female royal to serve in the Armed Forces and The Sun has claimed that the UOTC trains cadets in "basic weapons training, leadership lessons and how to navigate tough terrain under pressure".

Lady Louise was last photographed in public in August, competing in the National Carriage Driving Calendar in Essex. As for Sophie's touching chat with Daniel, this isn't the first time the Duchess has spoken out in support of Ukraine and expressed empathy for what Ukrainians are going through.

In April 2024, she became the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Sophie met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska and, as per the BBC, gave them a private message from King Charles.

They discussed how to best provide long-lasting support for survivors of sexual violence in conflicts and about the vital role that women peacebuilders are playing in Ukraine’s recovery.