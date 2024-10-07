Duchess Sophie is the picture of bold elegance in dark florals with candy pink nails

Duchess Sophie was the picture of bold elegance in a dark floral dress with candy pink nails at a Homecoming Parade.

Our best wool jumpers and dark jeans will always have a key place in our autumn capsule wardrobe, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only items we want to reach for this time of year. Sometimes we want something bolder and more fun and although we often think of florals as a spring/summer pattern, they can be so beautiful for autumn too. There’s something sophisticated yet statement about dark florals and Duchess Sophie showed this when she brought back her Christmas Day dress from 2017 on 4th October. The Duchess of Edinburgh wore this stunning Erdem coat dress to a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks and proved that this floral piece remains a firm favourite in her collection.

It had the timeless silhouette of a longline coat, complete with lapels and buttons down the front, but with the feminine flared skirt of a midi dress. The pattern is what sets Duchess Sophie’s dress apart as it blends deep khaki green, navy blue and candy pink.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Dark Florals For Autumn

Chelsea28 Floral Dress £87.99 at Nordstrom This is a dark floral dress that would be the most perfect outfit for an autumn wedding. It has billowy tiers, a V-neckline and puffed sleeves that all give it such a beautiful shape. The tulip print on the navy background is bold without being bright and would work with so many neutral accessories. Finery London Floral Dress £49 at M&S This floral dress drapes wonderfully and has a waisted silhouette that flares into a flowing midi-length skirt. The puffed sleeves are such an elegant addition and the crew neckline is timeless. We especially love the purple and burgundy tones in this dress' statement floral pattern. Karen Millen Floral Dress £99 at Karen Millen With long sleeves and a sensational floral pattern featuring warm autumnal tones, this dress is perfect for a special occasion as well as day-to-day. Style with a cosy black jacket and knee high boots for an incredibly chic look.

Shop Pink Nail Polish Like Duchess Sophie's

Essie Nail Polish in Mademoiselle Was £7, Now £6.74 at Amazon If you're looking for a pastel pink nail polish then this is a fabulous choice. It will add a pop of colour to your nails without being too bold and it's an affordable addition to your nail polish collection. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Polish Was £4.99, Now £3.74 at Look Fantastic Also available in a huge range of other shades, this soft candy pink nail polish is a beautiful choice to emulate Duchess Sophie's look. It's part of Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri range and is a 3-in-1 nail polish which incorporates a base and top coat. OPI Infinite Shine Polish £17.50 at Amazon If you want shiny pink nails then this could be the polish you've been searching for! It has a long-wearing formula with a gel-like lacquer and it would look lovely with any neutral outfits or dark floral looks this autumn.

This is impressive in itself as many of us might not have the confidence to combine these very contrasting tones with our everyday outfits. However, the floral motif brings the green, blue and pink together in a way that works so well. It helps that the darker colours are muted and this means that the brighter pink lifts the colour palette of this dress in a way that isn’t overwhelming.

The pattern features plenty of delicate leaves as well as larger lily-esque flowers and Duchess Sophie’s dark floral dress shows that you can easily wear florals in autumn and winter. Opting for jewel tones and other earthy colours, with some vibrant shades, gives a floral piece a seasonal twist and you can seamlessly style a dark floral top, skirt or dress with other autumn staples like dark wash denim and leather trousers or jackets.



(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

We think that the senior royal’s dress would have looked gorgeous with a pair of her best black boots, either knee high or ankle length, though she went for heels instead for this official engagement. Duchess Sophie attended the Homecoming Parade in her role as the Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles and presented Coronation Medals and Wider Service Medals.

With this in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise that she chose to go very classic and a touch more formal with her footwear. Her Royal Highness stepped out in a pair of pink-beige patent court shoes which had a kitten heel and a pointed toe. Their neutral hue left her dress to do all the talking, though Duchess Sophie couldn’t resist adding a final flourish of colour with her nails.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She’s one of the royals who’s most often seen wearing nail polish and on this occasion Duchess Sophie went for candy pink nails that coordinated with the background colour of her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Still quite subtle, the pop of pink was a fun addition to her outfit that we can’t help but admire. Even if you’re not sure about going all-out with a dark floral dress this autumn, you can still emulate the Duchess of Edinburgh’s style from the Homecoming Parade with a playful pink nail polish.

She finished off her look with drop earrings that featured purple stones and a single pearl, and wore her hair in a French twist up-do. It was a confident and elegant autumnal look that we hope will be in her seasonal rotation for the months to come.