Duchess Sophie loves these flattering country boots to look stylish yet practical
The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of wearing waterproof country boots as an alternative to wellies and here's how to get the look
Duchess Sophie loves her flattering country boots and they help her achieve a practical yet stylish look every time she wears them.
For many of us a pair of the best winter boots is a must-have in our wardrobes and if you’re looking for a practical design that can take you from countryside walks to days out, you don’t ever have to compromise on style. Look no further than the Duchess of Edinburgh for inspiration as she’s a huge fan of waterproof country boots which she wears at outdoor engagements. Duchess Sophie’s Dubarry boots are a brilliant choice when practicality is key but you want something more fashion forward than a pair of Wellington Boots.
Dubarry is a brand whose boots the Princess of Wales also loves and Duchess Sophie has several pairs, including the £349 Clare Country Boots which she wore in September 2020 for a visit to Coverwood Farm.
The stunning brown shade is called walnut and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s boots have an equestrian-inspired design like so many of the boots that the Royal Family wear. They are crafted from leather and are waterproof and breathable, with shock absorbing soles.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Dubarry Boots
RRP: £349 | It's easy to see why Duchess Sophie loves the Clare Country Boot style. The walnut colour is particularly gorgeous and the classic design of these waterproof boots makes them very versatile. They feature a wear protection pad on the inside leg and shock absorbing soles.
RRP: £379 | The Duchess of Edinburgh is a fan of the Galway Boot and they come in a range of colours and can add a level of countryside chic to any look. Easy to pair with both trousers and dresses and skirts, these boots are a waterproof footwear staple.
RRP: £349 | If you'd prefer to invest in a pair of black waterproof boots then the Clare Country boots also come in this colourway. They are just as beautiful as the walnut ones and have an elasticated panel and a flattering cut.
The Dubarry Clare Country Boots have GORE-TEX lining and come up low at the back of the knee with an elasticated heel panel to help ensure an easy fit. They’re prized for being hardy whilst having a fabulously stylish appearance with their streamlined, flattering cut.
Duchess Sophie’s Dubarry boots are definitely on the luxury side for practical countryside boots but they're hand-crafted and incredibly versatile. If you want a boot that can work just as well for walks in the great outdoors as they do as a general day-to-day boot these are perfect.
Dress them up with a knitted midi dress or make them more casual and countryside chic by tucking in a pair of leggings and one of your best wool jumpers.
In slightly milder weather you can also adapt your layers to still wear these, as Duchess Sophie did in September when she stepped out a smart-casual look. The senior royal wore a pair of dark blue trousers tucked into her boots, along with a deep navy roll neck and a lightweight waterproof coat in blue and grey.
Duchess Sophie’s Dubarry boots were a lovely colour contrast with the blues and elevated her minimalist outfit. She’s also worn the Dubarry Galway Country Boot style before too during a visit to Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary in October 2015.
Shop More Boots Like Duchess Sophie's
RRP: £200 | Slightly more reasonably priced than Duchess Sophie's boots, these are a lovely alternative. They are crafted from waterproof, full-grain leather and suede with a dual brass buckle. The stretch fit gusset is a practical addition and the Waterproof Pro™ membrane helps to keep your feet dry.
RRP:
Was £149.99, Now £99.99 | If you struggle to find country boots with a wide fit design, these could be just what you've been looking for. The Dublin River Country Boots are breathable and waterproof like Duchess Sophie's to help keep your feet warm and dry.
RRP: £63.50 - £110.35 | This beautiful chocolate brown colourway is a great neutral option but these boots also come in a range of other shades. The breathable membrane lining helps to ensure you're dry and comfortable when wearing them and the rubber sole is sturdy.
Like in 2020, she wore trousers tucked in - this time simple grey ones - and she also added a black cropped jacket and a patterned scarf.
Once again her outfit was effortlessly elegant whilst still being very practical and the £379 Galway Country Boots are also waterproof, breathable and truly iconic. The shock absorbing soles makes these perfect for walking across wet and rough terrain and you can get them in ExtraFit™ and Slim Fit™ calf widths too.
If you love the look of the Duchess’s boots from Dubarry but don’t want to take the plunge into an investment like this quite yet, there are also lots of more affordable boots on the market. Crafted from leather, many are waterproof and stylish like the Dubarry ones.
Whether you want to wear these only for excursions outside when it’s muddy or rainy or as part of your everyday wardrobe, a stylish pair of country boots are a great addition to your collection.
