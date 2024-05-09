Duchess Sophie just made cherry blossom pink the season's must-have shade at royal Garden Party - and we're on board!
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in head-to-toe cherry blossom pink for the first Garden Party of 2024
Duchess Sophie went for a head-to-toe cherry blossom pink at the first Garden Party of the year and we’re in love with her look.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest Garden Party look has given us plenty of summer outfit inspiration as she showcased one of the most beautiful shades of pink in the May sunshine. If you’re starting to put together your summer capsule wardrobe then you might want to consider having at least one gorgeous, more formal dress in there. Duchess Sophie of course has plenty to choose from in her royal wardrobe and for the first Garden Party of the year she went with a silk crepe dress from one of the best British brands, Suzannah London.
It might not be one of the biggest fashion colour trends for 2024, but last year pink had a real moment and Duchess Sophie’s Garden Party dress proved why it’s still such a beautiful colour to wear. The shade of her £2,390 “Fontaine” dress is a new one for the season - Paris Pink - and unsurprisingly, it’s virtually sold out already!
The cherry blossom pink shade is so soft and has the perfect blend of warm and cool undertones to it. It’s a sophisticated tone that’s incredibly feminine and in-keeping with the pastel colours that are always so popular throughout the warmer months. There are so many ways to introduce this hue into your wardrobe ready for both upcoming summer events and for those in years to come, whether you’re inspired to seek out a dress like Duchess Sophie’s or invest in a pink bag or other accessories.
Shop Cherry Blossom Pink Inspiration
RRP:
Was £125, Now £99 | The soft pink of this dress is so similar to Duchess Sophie's Garden Party outfit and has a stunning wrap design. The frill hem and matching tie waist detail add a sense of fun and this would look amazing at any summer event.
RRP: £149 | If you're looking to invest in a pastel pink dress to take you from day to night then this is perfect. The puffed sleeves and midi skirt are beautifully feminine and the fitted bodice accentuates your silhouette in the most elegant way.
RRP: £159 | Also available in light green and navy, this would make for the perfect wedding guest dress. The sheen of the satin is so pretty and the long, pleated skirt adds dimension and movement. Pair with heels or sandals for a super glamorous outfit that makes a statement.
Duchess Sophie’s dress was crafted from Italian silk crepe and like many of her dresses, has a vintage feel to it. The “Fontaine” was inspired by 1940s designs and has a narrow v-neckline which beautifully frames the senior royal’s face. The fitted bodice with its waist belt flares out into a draped midi skirt and the dress has three quarter length sleeves which are so elegant and demure.
This couldn’t have been a more stunning outfit choice from Her Royal Highness for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party. The colour looked wonderful with her golden hair and she brought more touches of blossom pink to her look with her accessories. Duchess Sophie prioritises style over practicality with her love of clutch bags and this occasion was no exception.
She held a matching pale pink clutch bag with subtle floral embellishment along the bottom. Always a fan of a flamboyant hat, the Duchess returned to an old favourite from Jane Taylor London which had a slanting brim and floral decorations on the underside. The pale pink flowers resembled blossoms and echoed the shade of her dress. Duchess Sophie finished off her Garden Party outfit with a pair of nude-pink heels with a flattering pointed toe.
Keeping to one shade or a limited colour palette with an outfit is such a simple yet effective way to elevate your look. It gives it a polished, put-together feel and coordinating your accessories and outfit together is also very classic and timeless. Duchess Sophie wowed in London with her outfit and it’s likely not the only Garden Party look we’ll see from her this year.
Several Garden Parties are typically held each year at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland. The Duchess of Edinburgh has often worn pink dresses to them before and the same is true of her Royal Ascot looks in June. It seems that pastel pink is a colour that she’ll keep revisiting season after season and we can certainly see why!
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
