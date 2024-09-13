Duchess Sophie just wore a fabulous burgundy blouse and matching heels - her take on this season’s must-have colour is so timeless

Duchess Sophie wore a fabulous burgundy blouse and matching heels and her take on this season’s must-have colour is so timeless.

Right now we’re refining our autumn capsule wardrobe selection and we can’t help being drawn to certain tones that are so popular this time of year. Burnt oranges, golds and browns will forever be staple autumnal shades, but for autumn 2024 we have a new favourite - burgundy. It’s everywhere right now and Duchess Sophie has already embraced the season’s new ‘must-have’ colour for a suitably fashion-forward engagement. The senior royal stepped up to present the British Fashion Council's Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to winner Steven Stokey-Daley. For such a stylish occasion she chose to go for a smart feel and wore a £360 burgundy blouse from Frame, wide-leg trousers and burgundy heels.

The blouse is an absolute winner for the season as it’s perfect for milder days but would also look amazing with a knitted vest or cardigan over the top, worn underneath a cosy coat. It featured a tie-neck design with a gorgeous drape to the front and billowing long sleeves.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Duchess Sophie’s burgundy blouse is crafted from 100% luxurious silk and has subtle shirring and the blouson-style sleeves. The colour is described by the brand as ‘wine’ and it has that gorgeous, warm undertone that makes burgundy so perfect for autumn and winter. Although it’s quite a bold colour, it’s so wearable as it’s muted enough to complement neutral hues like black, white, grey and camel effortlessly.

"Burgundy is always a big trend at this time of year, but this year it's particularly huge," says Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr. "Right up there with butter yellow, chocolate brown and bright red as the hottest hues of 2024, it's very flattering for lots of skin tones and easy to make work with what you've already got in your wardrobe. Merlot, wine, claret or maroon, you're bound to fall in love with burgundy."

We’ve fallen in love with it after seeing Duchess Sophie style burgundy so elegantly and her take on this trend is very timeless too, as it relies on just a few key, classic pieces. If you want something a little cosier, consider adding a burgundy jumper or pair of boots to your collection.

The Duchess brought a touch more of the colour into her outfit with her heels. Coordinating your shoes to your outfit isn’t a new concept but it’s a failsafe tip if you want your looks to have a put-together feel. Her Royal Highness has been loving her best white trainers and espadrilles on warmer days this autumn, but she opted for a pair of £750 Jimmy Choo Ixia 80 patent leather pumps on 12th September. With their pointed toe and shiny finish they added an edge to her look and looked stunning against her wide-leg £590 Victoria Beckham Alina trousers.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

These were in a mottled grey colour and had a high-rise fit to them that is so flattering on your silhouette if you want to accentuate your waist. Duchess Sophie kept her accessories simple, allowing the fabulous burgundy shade to really shine, and wore a black textured clutch and a pair of gold and terracotta-toned drop earrings.

It was the Duchess who presented the award to winner Steven and this event also celebrated the work of the British Fashion Council Foundation. This supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry, who have launched their first Impact Report reflecting on the impact they’ve made over the past four years.