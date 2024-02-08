Claudia Winkleman's statement book wall with minimalistic shelves is simple to DIY

Claudia Winkleman’s statement book wall is crafted with simplistic yet elegant shelves and it’s so easy to recreate at home.

Whether it’s her iconic full fringe or her best wool jumpers, TV host Claudia Winkleman is known for her sense of style and it carries through into her London home in the most beautiful way. She might be very private but she’s sometimes taken to social media to share photos and videos filmed in one particular room of her house. Claudia Winkleman’s statement book wall takes pride of place in this room and the look is something that showcases simplicity at its best.

The shelves run floor to ceiling and are carefully stacked with a vast array of brightly coloured books which help add vibrancy and brighten up the space. Claudia’s bookshelves are a contrasting creamy white shade and have a slightly rounded edge.

They are incredibly paired back, meaning that they look especially lovely with the variety of books on top of them. Claudia has put several sets next to each other to create the full statement wall effect and whilst the final look is undeniably very impressive, you can easily recreate this at home. Her low-key shelving units are minimalist rather than opulent and there are so many options available on the market to help you get a similar look.

Whether you’d prefer a different colour or an attached rather than floating shelves, you can style up your options with all of your favourite books. To achieve Claudia Winkleman’s statement book wall more faithfully, you would just have to pick up a sufficient number of shelves to fit your entire chosen space to really make the most of a full book wall.

This elegant simplicity can be seen in other rooms in Claudia’s house too as she’s also shared a video filmed in her kitchen in February 2022. This highlighted her love for paired back designs as her kitchen was a combination of white marble and stainless steel. There might not have been one of the best induction pans in sight, but we did get treated to a glimpse of large centre island stood in front of a top-of-the-range cooker with a gorgeous grey and white marble splashback.

Shop Simplistic Shelves

Hui Shun White Metal Floating Shelf 5"12" View at Amazon RRP: £19.62 | Available in a range of sizes, including larger options, these white floating shelves are a great, more affordable way to achieve a book wall look like Claudia's. They come with holes pre-drilled to help with installation and are elegant and simple. Ikea Mounted Wall Shelf 110x26 cm View at Ikea RRP: £13 | These classic shelves are so easy to incorporate into a room and would look stunning with your favourite books stacked on them. If you aren't a fan of the white colourway, they also come in other finishes. The discreet mounting means the design is very streamlined. Utokon 3 Pack of Floating Shelves View at Amazon RRP: £19.99 | If you want to recreate Claudia Winkleman's book wall look then this three pack of floating shelves could be an easy way to do it. Sturdy and durable, these have a modern design and an L-shaped metal bracket helps to firmly fix the floating frame to the wall.

The white cabinets complemented the rest of the space and echoed the simple clean lines and neutral shade we saw with Claudia’s book shelves too. Her minimalist approach is something that surprised womanandhome’s Homes Editor Tamara Kelly who previously explained how she thought Claudia’s kitchen would be a “eclectic”.

"I envisioned Claudia's kitchen being more eclectic, like her personal style but in reality, her family kitchen is a vision of 'quiet luxury' with an understated design, a carefully curated space that offers a sense of effortless elegance,” Tamara shared.

However, she loved the “well-balanced kitchen colour scheme” and believes that the handleless design would have been “intentionally chosen” to help create a “calm and contemporary” streamlined look.

For Tamara the use of marble continuously throughout the kitchen “exudes luxury without feeling overwhelming” as it’s subtle. Just like with her book shelves, though, Claudia’s kitchen does mix in a little busyness to balance the minimalist approach.

“Although it's nice to see she doesn't take a totally minimalist approach, as is evident from her vast array of cooking oils, spices and drizzles kept on a wooden board,” Tamara declared, adding that this is “clearly an indicator that Claudia and her family use the space to its full potential to cook lots, it's not a show home.”