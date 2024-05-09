Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress with sleek sweeping updo will never go out of style

Carole's outfit choices never fail to impress us - and her red dress is a classic

Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton sighting on October 25, 2012 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Getting dressed up for a family night out in London, Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress from 2012 is still stuck in our minds - and we love her timeless hairstyle.

Getting all dolled up for a night on the town can be both the most satisfying and most stress-inducing part of the week. Sitting in front of the mirror, you cross your fingers as you try out all the makeup tips picked up from professional MUAs and hope they come out as they should. You slick back your hair, utilising all the best products to prevent frizz and flyaways and then it comes to choosing an outfit. 

Well, you can avoid all the stress of picking out the perfect outfit combination as Carole Middleton has you covered with inspiration. 

Her sultry red midi dress that she wore during a family night out back in 2012 is the perfect outfit inspiration whether you're headed for cocktails with friends, stepping out for a glam event, or just fancy making a splash in the pub! 

Carole Middleton wearing red midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the flattering, figure-hugging silhouette of her straight pencil dress, with the knee-length hemline making it the perfect sultry yet timeless look - it's clear to see who Kate Middleton is learning her style secrets from! 

The simple neckline, paired with 3/4 length sleeves, is effortlessly elegant and Carole's choice to highlight the well-tailored shoulders with an updo hairstyle ties the outfit together perfectly. 

Accessorising with a simple, dainty chain and stud earrings stops the look from being too over the top and lets the dress do all the talking, as does the choice of simple black heels. 

Carole Middleton wearing red midi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Red Dresses We Love

M&S red midi dress
M&S Puff Sleeve Midi Waisted Dress

RRP: £149 | With gorgeous 3/4 length puffed sleeves and a flattering belted waist, this red midi dress is the perfect style for when you want to make a statement.

Ted Baker red midi dress
Ted Baker Gabyela Puff Sleeve Midi Dress With Belt

RRP: £195 £136 | With a timeless straight silhouette and short puff sleeves, this red midi dress is the epitome of elegance and sophistication. Whether you want to make a splash in the office, or a statement on a night out, you can feel confident this piece will do the trick.

ASOS red midi dress
Closet London Red Belted Midi Dress

RRP: £80 | With a flattering high neck and dramatic voluminous sleeves, you can't get a more classically elegant silhouette. Made from a glossy, silk-like fabric, this dress will hang effortlessly off the body with the belted waist cinching you in in all the right places. 

Carole Middleton's sweeping updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recreating Carole's updo may look like a tricky undertaking, but with some insight from the experts, it can be made incredibly simple. 

According to experts, sometimes they key can be as easy as keeping the look simple but effective. "Don’t overcomplicate it," Kiki Koh, Creative Director at John Frieda, told us.

"To look chic, it needs to look effortless. Even if you went to a salon, it needs to look like you could have done it yourself."

Carole Middleton
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

