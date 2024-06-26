Carole Middleton is a ‘second mum’ to Prince William and gives him ‘glimpse’ of ‘normal life’
The Princess of Wales's mother could reportedly be a key 'maternal figure' in Prince William's life and has helped him to 'flourish'
Carole Middleton is reportedly like a "second mum" to Prince William and she helps to give him "glimpse" of "normal life".
Making her first appearance at Royal Ascot in 2022 on 19th June Carole Middleton was seen chatting happily with members of the Royal Family, including the Prince of Wales. During this sunshine-filled day at the races Prince William was pictured coming to Carole’s rescue after her heel became caught in the grass and they seemed to find the whole wardrobe mishap pretty hilarious, taking it in their stride. The Princess of Wales’s mum is understood to have a close bond with Prince William and it’s now been suggested by psychiatrist Max Pemberton that in some ways, she’s like a "second mum" to him.
According to The Mirror, Max opened up in a piece for the Daily Mail and suggested that Carole might be a "maternal figure" in the future King’s life. Not only that, but she and her family could perhaps showcase a different kind of family dynamic to the one he’s grown up with.
Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Revelatory Biography of the Future Queen by Robert Jobson | Was £22, Now £15 on pre-order at Amazon
Set to be released on 1st August 2024, this fascinating biography of the Princess of Wales reflects upon how she came to be the woman she is today. Author Robert Jobson spoke to sources both on and off the record within the royal household and considers Kate's beginnings, romance with Prince William and royal role.
"We all know how tricky life with in-laws can be. And yet sometimes, they provide an alternative type of family to ours, which is welcome," Max claimed. "It's said William considers Carole a second mum. Of course, he lost his own at a tender age, so Carole may represent that maternal figure he's lacked."
The expert and columnist went on to suggest that the Middleton family also "give him a glimpse of the kind normal life he's never had" as a member of the Royal Family. This is something that Max revealed can help someone to "flourish", showing just how much of a significant impact Carole, Michael, Pippa and James Middleton might have upon Prince William’s life.
"The embrace of a new family, with its different perspectives and traditions, can be very healthy and help us to flourish," he added.
When it comes to gaining a new perspective, it seems that Prince William has been seriously inspired by Carole and Michael’s parenting approach. Opening up previously to OK!, royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggested that the Prince of Wales is recreating the ‘Middleton model’ as he and Kate raise Prince George, Charlotte and Louis at Adelaide Cottage.
"Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William," Duncan alleged. "William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model – three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house."
The expert reflected upon how Kate’s relationship with Carole and Michael changed as she got older and claimed that this is something that the Waleses are hoping will happen with their kids.
"By the time Kate was in her early twenties, she counted her mother and father on the list of her best friends. That’s what William and Kate are aspiring to with their children, but they also have to drip-feed George, and to some extent Charlotte and Louis, into the public domain," he stated.
Prince William and Kate are understood to be determined to give George, Charlotte and Louis as much of a down-to-earth upbringing as possible for children who are so high up in the royal line of succession. Their closeness not only as a family-of-five, but with the Royal and Middleton families, is something that likely means a lot to the Prince and Princess.
In their engagement interview back in 2010, Kate shared her hope that they would one day have their own happy family and explained how hers have always been there in challenging times.
"[Family is] very important to me. And I hope we will be able to have a happy family ourselves. They've been great over the years - helping me with difficult times. We see a lot of each other and they are very, very dear to me," she declared.
