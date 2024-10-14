Carole Middleton proved that a cosy quilted jacket should never be overlooked as the perfect choice for chilly walks and pub lunches

Carole Middleton's cosy quilted jacket proves why this style should never be overlooked for chilly walks and pub lunches.

The Princess of Wales’s mother might be seen more often wearing flowing midi dresses and timeless court shoe heels, but she knows how to adjust her style for more casual occasions too. Denim pieces are a key part of her wardrobe, as are jackets that can be dressed up or down and at this time of year it doesn’t come much more practical or chic than Carole Middleton’s quilted jacket. Perfect for layering over your best wool jumpers, a quilted jacket is such an easy-to-wear staple on colder days and Carole wore hers to watch the Rugby World Cup back in 2015.

She and her husband Michael Middleton were pictured enjoying the England vs Australia match that October and Carole wore a deep navy jacket to keep her warm. It had puffer-style, long sleeves with horizontal quilting running across them and the material was the same on the back.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

However, the front of Carole’s jacket was crafted from a smooth material and the gold-toned fastenings had a duffle-coat feel to them. The contrast between the two fabrics was accentuated by the colour too, as the quilted sleeves were a lighter tone of navy compared to the deep blue-black hue of the front of Carole’s jacket.

If most of your jackets tend to be black, white or brown it’s also worth considering navy as it’s equally easy to style but is something a little different and adds a subtle pop of colour. This design was quite unique and yet it was still so wearable thanks to the timelessness of each aspect, from the sleeves to the silhouette and neutral colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The combination of the two materials also gave Carole Middleton’s quilted jacket more of a smart feel to it. This is totally in-keeping with her signature style as, just like the Princess of Wales, Carole loves her casual looks to be a little more elevated and put-together.

Even without the contrasting fabrics, a quilted jacket is a gorgeous addition to anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe and is perfect for when a full-on coat is a bit too much. You can also layer a thicker coat over the top on really cold days and a quilted jacket is something that works well with everyday items like jeans and jumpers. They also look lovely with a midi dress and knee high boots for a smarter but still low-key evening outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Carole Middleton wore her quilted jacket with a gold, yellow and blue patterned scarf that reminds us of the Hermès scarves Queen Elizabeth used to wear. The Princess of Wales’s mum tucked her scarf into the top of her jacket for some of the rugby match but also let it drape downwards at the front. The deep tones complemented her navy blue jacket and the pale background shade and gold added brightness.

Underneath her jacket Carole wore a white long sleeved top and dark wash jeans, and she added a pair of pearl drop earrings, creating the most put-together and comfy rugby outfit. A look like this would also be beautiful for a frosty autumn walk or for a cosy pub lunch with friends and family. It struck the right balance between style and comfort and showed that we should never forget a quilted jacket as an outerwear option.