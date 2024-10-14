Carole Middleton proved that a cosy quilted jacket should never be overlooked as the perfect choice for chilly walks and pub lunches

Carole Middleton's quilted jacket is a stunning alternative to puffer coats and blazers when you want a relaxed and chic look

Composite of two pictures of Carole Middleton wearing a navy blue quilted jacket to watch the Rugby World Cup in 2015
(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock
By
published
in News

Carole Middleton's cosy quilted jacket proves why this style should never be overlooked for chilly walks and pub lunches.

The Princess of Wales’s mother might be seen more often wearing flowing midi dresses and timeless court shoe heels, but she knows how to adjust her style for more casual occasions too. Denim pieces are a key part of her wardrobe, as are jackets that can be dressed up or down and at this time of year it doesn’t come much more practical or chic than Carole Middleton’s quilted jacket. Perfect for layering over your best wool jumpers, a quilted jacket is such an easy-to-wear staple on colder days and Carole wore hers to watch the Rugby World Cup back in 2015.

She and her husband Michael Middleton were pictured enjoying the England vs Australia match that October and Carole wore a deep navy jacket to keep her warm. It had puffer-style, long sleeves with horizontal quilting running across them and the material was the same on the back.

Carole Middleton wears a quilted jacket as she attends the England v Australia match during the Rugby World Cup 2015 on October 3, 2015

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Quilted Jackets

Gallery Quilted Jacket
Gallery Black Quilted Jacket

Available in both black and a soft beige colourway, this quilted jacket is currently 33% off in the sale. It zips up conveniently at the front and has a beautifully streamlined silhouette and adjustable button side tabs. Wear with jeans and boots for an instantly chic look.

Barbour The Edit by Alexa Jacket
Barbour The Edit by Alexa Jacket

This stunning navy blue quilted jacket is so elegant and cosy for autumnal days out. It's part of a collaboration between Barbour and Alexa Chung and has flap-over pockets, faux-tortoishell buttons and a contrasting sky blue lining. 

M&S Quilted Jacket
M&S Quilted Jacket

This quilted jacket is practical as well as stylish, thanks to its water-repellent Stormwear™ technology. Padding in the lining gives extra cosiness while the Thermowarmth™ insulation helps you stay toasty. Throw on over leggings and a jumper or layer over a knitted midi dress.

Shop The Rest of Carole Middleton's Look

Kit Heath Pearl Earrings
Kit Heath Pearl Earrings

Featuring a freshwater pearl drop, these earrings are understated enough to be worn everyday as well as for special occasions. They're made from rhodium-plated sterling silver and the delicate pearls would add a timeless feel to any autumn/winter look.

M&S Lily Slim-Fit Jeans
M&S Lily Slim-Fit Jeans

Crafted from cotton-rich denim, these jeans have added stretch which ensures they not only fit wonderfully but are very comfortable. They have a slim-fit silhouette with a mid-rise waist and fall to an ankle-grazer length that works well with both ankle boots and trainers.

Anthropologie Heritage Print Scarf
Anthropologie Printed Scarf

This heritage print scarf is such an eye-catching accessory that can be worn as a headscarf. The pattern makes this really stand out, though the minimal colours within it means that you can easily wear this with so many neutral and similar-toned outfits.

However, the front of Carole’s jacket was crafted from a smooth material and the gold-toned fastenings had a duffle-coat feel to them. The contrast between the two fabrics was accentuated by the colour too, as the quilted sleeves were a lighter tone of navy compared to the deep blue-black hue of the front of Carole’s jacket.

If most of your jackets tend to be black, white or brown it’s also worth considering navy as it’s equally easy to style but is something a little different and adds a subtle pop of colour. This design was quite unique and yet it was still so wearable thanks to the timelessness of each aspect, from the sleeves to the silhouette and neutral colour.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend the England v Australia match during the Rugby World Cup 2015 on October 3, 2015

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The combination of the two materials also gave Carole Middleton’s quilted jacket more of a smart feel to it. This is totally in-keeping with her signature style as, just like the Princess of Wales, Carole loves her casual looks to be a little more elevated and put-together.

Even without the contrasting fabrics, a quilted jacket is a gorgeous addition to anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe and is perfect for when a full-on coat is a bit too much. You can also layer a thicker coat over the top on really cold days and a quilted jacket is something that works well with everyday items like jeans and jumpers. They also look lovely with a midi dress and knee high boots for a smarter but still low-key evening outfit.

Carole Middleton opens a packet of snacks as she watches the 2015 Rugby World Cup

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Carole Middleton wore her quilted jacket with a gold, yellow and blue patterned scarf that reminds us of the Hermès scarves Queen Elizabeth used to wear. The Princess of Wales’s mum tucked her scarf into the top of her jacket for some of the rugby match but also let it drape downwards at the front. The deep tones complemented her navy blue jacket and the pale background shade and gold added brightness.

Underneath her jacket Carole wore a white long sleeved top and dark wash jeans, and she added a pair of pearl drop earrings, creating the most put-together and comfy rugby outfit. A look like this would also be beautiful for a frosty autumn walk or for a cosy pub lunch with friends and family. It struck the right balance between style and comfort and showed that we should never forget a quilted jacket as an outerwear option.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸