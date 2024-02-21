Carole Middleton once went on an overseas royal tour with Kate and William - but you probably didn't notice

The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, no doubt plays a pivotal role in all areas of her daughter's life, from supporting her with the pressures of the royal spotlight to helping her and Prince William raise their own family - and Carole even attended an overseas royal tour to help with grandmother duties when Prince George was a baby.

While Carole Middleton won't ever get an official royal title, her role as Granny to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has always been vital and was especially important for Princess Catherine when she was a new mum to Prince George with big royal appearances in her and Prince William's' diaries.

In April 2014, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the time, embarked on an official royal tour of Australia and New Zealand - and as new parents to little Prince George, who wasn't even a year old, they made sure he came along too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, the Wales family's long-serving nanny, Maria Borrallo, was in attendance to look after eight-month-old Prince George, but Carole was also on hand to support her daughter and son-in-law in looking after her first-born grandson behind the scenes, throughout the jam-packed trip.

Writing for the Mail on Sunday’s You Magazine, royal expert Kate Mansey explained, "The public may not have noticed but Granny Carole even attended the royal tour to Australia and New Zealand in 2014 so she could help look after eight-month-old George alongside the couple's unflappable Norland Nanny, Maria Borrallo."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was reported at the time that Princess Catherine and Prince William didn't "just want anyone" caring for George during the official visit, with a close friend of theirs apparently adding that "Carole would be perfect" for it.

Over the years of Catherine's life as a mother, Carole is known to have taken a hands-on approach as a grandmother, with the Wales children thought to share a close bond with both Carole and their grandpa, Michael Middleton.

And with the Princess of Wales currently in recovery having undergone abdominal surgery back in January, it's thought that her family are playing a key role in keeping everything running smoothly at Adelaide Cottage while she recuperates.

Kate has stepped away from royal duties for the time being and isn't expected to be seen working again until after Easter.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond said that Carole and Kate's sister Pippa will be rallying around to lend a hand, explaining, "Carole and Pippa have obviously been on hand during Kate’s recovery. I’m sure Carole must have been very worried about her daughter and has probably been clucking around like a mother hen."