Carole Middleton's lovely festive tradition must make Christmas Eve so special for George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales's mother once shared the lovely way she makes Christmas Eve special
Carole Middleton once revealed one of her favourite family traditions for this time of year and it's something that must be so wonderful for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Carole is a doting grandma, not only, the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, but daughter Pippa's kids, Arthur, Grace and Rose, plus son James's little one, Inigo.
So when Christmas rolls around, it's no surprise that she has various sweet traditions that she loves for her family to enjoy, including an adorable Christmas Eve treat that she once shared details of.
It was previously hinted that Carole's grandchildren are lucky enough to receive a box of little gifts on the night before Christmas, with the former Party Pieces owner writing about the gesture in on of the business's newsletters.
Explaining that while leaving a snack for Father Christmas to find is an essential ritual for the little ones in her family before bedtime, Carole told fans that giving Christmas Eve boxes provides plenty of joy, too.
She penned, "As well as leaving something out for Santa, a Christmas Eve Box is a lovely tradition to introduce to your family and will become a beloved part of your Christmas for years to come!"
While Catherine, William, George, Charlotte and Louis usually spend Christmas with the Royal Family at the Sandringham Estate near Norwich, it sounds like spending time with Carole and receiving Christmas Eve boxes may be a treasured tradition for the Wales family.
Carole, who is one for going all out with stylish and well thought out Christmas decor, also previously admitted that she always makes sure there's room for some cheeky additions to her decorations, for the sake of her grandkids.
In a post shared on the Party Pieces account, Carole shared a snap of two adorable festive gnome ornaments, explaining that she dots them around her and Michael Middleton's Bucklebury Manor home to get the little ones in the family giggling.
Carole said, "I'm going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh.
"As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!"
While it sounds like the Christmas period is full of love and laughter with loved ones for George, Charlotte and Louis, their Christmas Day experience is far from the norm for children their age.
December 25th traditionally sees the Wales family join the King and Queen and the rest of the Royals to attend a Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate.
The family are usually met with a procession of fans and photographers and are snapped as they make their way to the special service, before returning to Sandringham House to enjoy the festivities.
