Bad omen for King Charles's Coronation as historic event coincides with penumbral lunar eclipse?

Did you know that the Coronation coincides with a lunar eclipse? Yes, the King's big day falls on the same day that a penumbral lunar eclipse hits our skies. Is this date a coincidence? The eery connection between ancient royal dynasties - and even the Royal Family - and eclipses is undeniable. With births, deaths, and marriages associated with these cosmic phenomena it's easy to wonder - is this a bad omen?

As some royal watchers point out that the King's Coronation coincides with a lunar eclipse - there are also some who believe this could be a sign of bad things to come.

Interestingly enough several members of the Royal Family were born during eclipses and these dates in the cosmic calendar have also seen terrible tragedies befall them too.

If you follow our weekly horoscope, you're probably aware of the symbolism of eclipses in astrology, you may well be wondering why in the name of god this date was chosen for such a massive event. Especially after the solar eclipse April 2023!

Especially if you look into the Royal Family's link to eclipses. Sure, there are cute elements like the fact that King Charles was born during a lunar eclipse in Taurus.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, was born just a few hours after a solar eclipse in the sign of Cancer. His wife, Princess Catherine, was born on a lunar eclipse in the sign of Cancer - destined to be together or what?!

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

On the other end of things, after the extramarital affair between then Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles was revealed, King Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation. The date this news was announced, December 9, 1992, corresponded with a lunar eclipse in Gemini.

This lunar eclipse brought with it life-altering, public news for the couple that resulted in a direct dynamic shift within the British monarchy. So, does the fact that the Coronation coincides with a lunar eclipse mean that trouble is ahead?

(Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

We reached out to Inbaal Honigman (opens in new tab), one of woman&home's expert astrologers, who kindly offered her expertise on this matter.

"Solar eclipses arrive about twice a year and are extreme New Moons," explains Inbaal. Lunar eclipses are as frequent and are extreme Full Moons. They bring up previously hidden information which allows events to progress faster, and they invite big life changes."

According to the astrologer - the eclipse at the time of the King's Coronation isn't ill-fated at all. "Quite the opposite," she says. "Lunar eclipses appear during big changes, and a new monarch is exactly that, especially one who would rule over so many countries and territories."

Inbaal tells us that the penumbral lunar eclipse will happen when the Moon is in Scorpio, a sign that loves innovation and thinking out of the box. "The sun sign, would you believe it, of King Charles himself. At the same time, the sign will be in Taurus, a sign of tradition and wisdom. It was the star sign of the late Queen."

(Image credit: Sang Tan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal fans needn't brace for chaos as Inbaal says that what some may consider a bad omen is actually kind of symbolic in a very beautiful way.

"The transition of the Scorpio moon through the Earth's shadow, during the Taurus sun," she reassures us, "is a beautiful celestial symbol of the transition of power between the late Queen and the new King."

Though it remains to be seen what will go down on the day of King Charles's Coronation - according to the stars at least - it looks like it will go off without a hitch.