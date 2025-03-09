The sweet words Archie and Lilibet say like Prince Harry as Meghan Markle reveals details of their blended accent

During a rare TV appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan Markle revealed there are a number of words her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, say like their dad Prince Harry as they've 'inherited' blended accents from their American mum and British dad - warning, they're seriously 'adorable!'

Netflix's With Love, Meghan has given us so much insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's usually incredibly private lives, with Meghan candidly opening up about her home life even though the show wasn't filmed at her actual home for a very understandable reason - and now she is on a little press tour promoting the series and dishing out even more tightly-held secrets.

Wearing the same creamy neutrals that have become staples in her relaxed glam With Love, Meghan wardrobe, Meghan stepped out for an interview with Drew Barrymore on her aptly named talk show The Drew Barrymore Show and chatted with the host while making delicious-looking biscuits with jammy centres.

"What's your favourite thing in your kids that you see and you go, 'Oh, that's their dad'?," Barrymore asked her as they played a quick-fire question game she called 'Fast Five with Meghan Sussex.'

“Some of the words that they still say with a British accent," she replied, laughing. "So they’ll say zebra (pronounced in the UK way with an 'eh' sound, rather than an 'ee')."

She added, "There are little moments where it [their British accent] comes out because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him [Harry] and I think it’s adorable.”

Archie and Lilibet's blended accents show the beautiful coming-together of their parents, something that Meghan highlighted before her Netflix show came out by revealing that she, as well as Harry and their kids, now all use the surname Sussex as their shared family surname to bring them even closer together.

It might be one of the weirdest facts about the Royal Family, but there are a whole host of different surnames the royals can use, from their actual family names to those of their given titles.

Speaking about their choice to use Sussex during an interview with People before the series’ release, Meghan shared, “It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

Elsewhere in her chat with Drew Barrymore, Meghan revealed that she'd been surprised by her children when she turned up to her hotel room before the interview, leaving her not only 'surprised and delighted' but also feeling 'so loved' by them.

"When I went back to my hotel, there was this sweet card from my kids and my husband saying, 'We're so proud of you, Mama. Congrats on the show,' and [there were] flowers,' she revealed. "I just felt so loved - so that he [Harry] had planned it in advance to make sure it was there when I got to my hotel room. It was so sweet!"