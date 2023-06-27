A version of Kate Middleton's white Superga sneakers have OVER 30% off right now

Kate Middleton's trademark Superga plimsolls are a firm fan favorite, and the good news is, a version of them is currently on sale!

Kate Middleton has always been a fan of Superga Plimsolls and is often seen wearing them when she's dressed down.

From Kate Middleton's dresses to her impressive handbag collection, the Princess of Wales is a style icon to many, with royal fans often replicating her fashion looks.

And while the Princess often sports some of the best white trainers when she attends more casual royal engagements, it's her trademark white Superga Plimsolls that have remained a firm favorite over the years.

And now, you can get your hands on a version of the Princess of Wales's favorite plimsolls - with over 30% off, so act fast!

2750 Vegan Leather Plimsolls, $71.24/£56 (was $113.22/£89) | Superga Get your hands on the leather version of the Princess of Wales's iconic plimsolls with a huge discount, which are also available in five other color options.

Kate has been spotted wearing the Superga 2750 White Canvas Cotu Classics on several occasions over the years, making them her go-to comfy shoe when she isn't wearing her usual high heels.

With Princess Catherine having worn them with everything from bright white summer shorts and skinny jeans to chic cigarette trousers and culottes, her Supergas are certainly versatile and a great option if you're after a classic-looking sneaker to wear through spring and summer.

While Kate Middleton's Supergas of choice are the super simple white options, the late Princess Diana also wore the designer plimsols with stylish casual outfits.

Princess Diana owned a nautical-esque navy blue version of the sneaker, publicly wearing them with jeans and a coordinating navy blazer during a trip to Angola months before she passed away.

The Superga plimsolls would also look great with Kate's recent tennis look which she wore in a rally alongside Swiss tennis star Roger Federer.

Kate's 'skort' from her recent Wimbledon appearance has hit headlines as royal fans scramble to find a dupe of the breezy garment.

The Princess of Wales visited the All-England Lawn Tennis Club to support the work of the talented ball boys and girls competing in an upcoming tournament and to show off her own stellar skills on the court.

For the special engagement, Kate wore a white tennis skirt from Stella McCartney's past collaboration with Adidas with a sleeveless white polo top from the same collection. She was also photographed in a white, Wimbledon-branded zip-up jacket with long sleeves.