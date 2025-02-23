Zoey Deschanel's ravishing red moment demonstrated how to go bold with Mary Janes and coloured tights
Coloured tights and Mary Janes might just be the look of the spring
Zooey Deschanel wasn’t just a lady in red when she put her playful stamp on Paris Fashion Week, she was a lady in retro trends, too.
The New Girl actress put on a bold display, nailing the monochromatic trend in an expert ensemble of radiant red, all from luxury French ready-to-wear brand, Patou.
While the vibrant hues might have felt daring and modern, there was a chic vintage twist on Zooey’s look. The Mary Jane platforms with a pair of matching tights evoked the spirit of the 60s – and proved how to nail one of the year’s comfiest shoe trends in a way that’s packed full of personality and fun.
Shop red Mary Jane shoes
A sophisticated take on the trend, these glossy red court shoes come with a chunky, block heel. Pair with red tights for a bold statement or jeans for a daytime look.
Crafted of high-shine patent leather, this two-strap Mary Jane is a classic silhouette for work days and weekend plans.
Go bold and monochromatic
A versatile piece, this knitted tea dress from Monsoon combines effortless comfort with tailored details for an elegant effect.
Pair your red Mary Jane pumps or platforms with a matching pair of colourful tights for an easy but memorable look, as demonstrated by Zooey Deschanel.
We love the idea of monochrome outfits – they always make a statement, but they can be difficult to pull off.
One of the tricks to putting together monochrome outfits that Zooey demonstrates well here is playing with fabric and texture.
Since there’s little variation in colour, layering different textiles and fabrics can stop a one-colour outfit from overwhelming someone’s frame.
As Zooey did so masterfully, a heavier dress – like her tweed mini dress – is given balance with a pair of opaque tights. The pop of leather and gloss in the Mary Janes help break up the wave of red, and the chunky shape of the Mary Jane platform help give an illusion of length in the leg.
Jack Slater
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
