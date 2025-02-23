Zoey Deschanel's ravishing red moment demonstrated how to go bold with Mary Janes and coloured tights

Zooey Deschanel wasn’t just a lady in red when she put her playful stamp on Paris Fashion Week, she was a lady in retro trends, too.

The New Girl actress put on a bold display, nailing the monochromatic trend in an expert ensemble of radiant red, all from luxury French ready-to-wear brand, Patou.

While the vibrant hues might have felt daring and modern, there was a chic vintage twist on Zooey’s look. The Mary Jane platforms with a pair of matching tights evoked the spirit of the 60s – and proved how to nail one of the year’s comfiest shoe trends in a way that’s packed full of personality and fun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop red Mary Jane shoes

Friends Like These Red Standard Fit Low Block Heel Double Strap Mary Jane Court Shoes £38 from Next A sophisticated take on the trend, these glossy red court shoes come with a chunky, block heel. Pair with red tights for a bold statement or jeans for a daytime look. Angelina Mary Jane £195 from Coach Crafted of high-shine patent leather, this two-strap Mary Jane is a classic silhouette for work days and weekend plans. Mary Jane Red Patent Leather Heeled Shoes £45 (was £95) from Oliver Bonas Red Mary Jane shoes with squared toes and two adjustable buckle straps. Made from patent red leather, they have a small block heel and gold logo.

Go bold and monochromatic

Knitted Slash Neck Midi Tea Dress £44 (was £90) from M&S A versatile piece, this knitted tea dress from Monsoon combines effortless comfort with tailored details for an elegant effect. 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights £8 from M&S Pair your red Mary Jane pumps or platforms with a matching pair of colourful tights for an easy but memorable look, as demonstrated by Zooey Deschanel. Phase Eight Ofelia Sleeveless Dress, Red £59 (was £119) from John Lewis A sleeveless silhouette, the Ofelia dress is the perfect style to take you from work to weekend, and will make a bold statement if you pair with matching Mary Janes.

We love the idea of monochrome outfits – they always make a statement, but they can be difficult to pull off.

One of the tricks to putting together monochrome outfits that Zooey demonstrates well here is playing with fabric and texture.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since there’s little variation in colour, layering different textiles and fabrics can stop a one-colour outfit from overwhelming someone’s frame.

As Zooey did so masterfully, a heavier dress – like her tweed mini dress – is given balance with a pair of opaque tights. The pop of leather and gloss in the Mary Janes help break up the wave of red, and the chunky shape of the Mary Jane platform help give an illusion of length in the leg.