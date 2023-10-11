Wordle 844 players all have the same complaint after 'horrible' challenge, 'I feel so stupid'
Wordle 844 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Wordle 844 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on October 11, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on October 11, is 'SKUNK'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
The common complaint from players was that there were too many options for the word. "Who knew there were so many options for that word combination? #Wordle844 5/6," said one player.
"Not a nice word.. Wordle 844 6/6*" said one player. "#Wordle844 4/6 #midnightwordle Quite a difficult word today..." complained another. "Wordle 844 6/6 Phew... Horrible word today. Somehow by luck, got in last attempt," added a third.
One player complained, "#Wordle844 5/6 Bit of a smelly one today. Best of luck out there today Don't have these in New Zealand 87 days to go to break my Max streak." Another said, "Wordle 844 4/6 thought so hard on this one i feel so stupid"
Others were a little more volatile, "F**k this game bro Wordle 844 5/6." Another added, "Wordle 844 X/6* F**K off."
Wordle 844 6/6⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨🟩🟨⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Phew... Horrible word today. Somehow by luck, got in last attempt. 😀🤦♂️🦨#Wordle844#WordleOctober 11, 2023
Skunk meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word skunk mean?
The word skunk is a noun that is defined as, "a cat-sized American mammal of the weasel family, with distinctive black-and-white striped fur. When threatened it squirts a fine spray of foul-smelling irritant liquid from its anal glands towards its attacker."
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
