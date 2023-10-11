Wordle 844 players all have the same complaint after 'horrible' challenge, 'I feel so stupid'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 844 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on October 11, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on October 11, is 'SKUNK'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

The common complaint from players was that there were too many options for the word. "Who knew there were so many options for that word combination? #Wordle844 5/6," said one player.

"Not a nice word.. Wordle 844 6/6*" said one player. "#Wordle844 4/6 #midnightwordle Quite a difficult word today..." complained another. "Wordle 844 6/6 Phew... Horrible word today. Somehow by luck, got in last attempt," added a third.

One player complained, "#Wordle844 5/6 Bit of a smelly one today. Best of luck out there today Don't have these in New Zealand 87 days to go to break my Max streak." Another said, "Wordle 844 4/6 thought so hard on this one i feel so stupid"

Others were a little more volatile, "F**k this game bro Wordle 844 5/6." Another added, "Wordle 844 X/6* F**K off."

Wordle 844 6/6⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟨🟨🟩🟨⬜🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Phew... Horrible word today. Somehow by luck, got in last attempt. 😀🤦‍♂️🦨#Wordle844#WordleOctober 11, 2023 See more

Skunk meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word skunk mean?

The word skunk is a noun that is defined as, "a cat-sized American mammal of the weasel family, with distinctive black-and-white striped fur. When threatened it squirts a fine spray of foul-smelling irritant liquid from its anal glands towards its attacker."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!