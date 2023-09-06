Wordle 809 baffles player with 'trash' word, 'I didn't even know this word'
Wordle 809 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wordle 809 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on September 6, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on September 6, is 'GNASH'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
"Never heard of this word Wordle 809 5/6," said one player. "Couldn't solve it. I didn't even know this word Wordle 809 X/6," another agreed.
"Even the players who had heard of the word were confused. "Hard one. Wordle 809 4/6," said one player."Wordle 809 6/6 Almost folded bc wtf is this word bruh?!" said another. A third added, "Wordle 809 6/6 #wordle809 Got there but still think this is a stupid word!"
Others complained that the formation of the word meant there were too many possible answers. "Too many options. Trash word. #Wordle809 Wordle 809 6/6," said one player."#Wordle809 X/6* For f**k sake wordle," said another.
One player was totally baffled and thought that the word was the same as 'ganache.' "Wordle 809 X 4/6 I first thought this word meant that chocolate filling that's used in cakes, brownies etc but no they have different spellings of course. #Wordle809," said the confused player.
#Wordle809Wordle 809 6/6⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩⬛⬛🟨🟨🟩🟩⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Almost folded bc wtf is this word bruh?!September 6, 2023
Gnash meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word gnash mean?
Gnash is a verb meaning, 'to grind (one's teeth) together as a sign of anger (often used hyperbolically)'. For example, you could say, "No doubt he is gnashing his teeth in rage." Synonyms of this word are; grind, grate, or strike together.
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton just gave us a lesson on how to chicly dress for rain and it involves a midi dress
Kate Middleton's dress is pure heaven...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
What's your sleep personality? The answer might be the key to unlocking restful sleep every night
Knowing your sleep personality can help you adjust your habits for a better night's sleep
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Wordle 807 stumps players with 'hard' challenge, 'That was UNBELIEVABLY difficult!'
Wordle 807 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 795 stumps players with 'stupid' game, 'I'm never playing again'
Wordle 795 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 789 players angered by 'weird' wordle, 'this kind of word is my Achilles' heel'
Wordle 789 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 786 leaves players with the same complaint, 'Not sure this is a word tho…'
Wordle 786 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 779 leaves players angry and with broken streaks, 'I hate this game'
Wordle 779 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 774 shocks players with 'abysmal' word, 'I only tried this word out of desperation'
Wordle 774 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 467 - the definition and meaning of today's five-letter word challenge
Today's Wordle challenge has once again frustrated players as many complain and wonder what this uncommon word even means
By Laura Harman Published
-
Wordle 466 irritates fans, 'I don’t believe anybody has used today's word. Ever.'
The recent Wordle challenge has frustrated players who have taken to social media to complain that it's not even a real word
By Laura Harman Published