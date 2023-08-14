Wordle 786 leaves players with the same complaint, 'Not sure this is a word tho…'
Wordle 786 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Wordle 783 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, August 14, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; brook, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 14, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 14, is 'snaky'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
"Come on. Is that even a word? Wordle 786 X/6*" said one fan on Twitter. "Wordle 786 3/6 Oooh nearly. Not sure this is a word tho…" said another. "#Wordle786 4/6 Well, seriously? NY Times seems to be in dearth of proper word," said a third.
"Wordle 786 4/6 That seemed like an unnecessary twist to a normal word. #Wordle on!" one player complained. "Wordle 786 4/6 You've got to be kidding me Wordle #wordle786," said another.
"So many different options to eliminate today, made this a really tough challenge #Wordle786 5/6," one user complained. "Wordle 786 4/6* #Wordle786 Took me longer than it should have to get the word with only 2 letters left to find. I don’t recall ever having used this word which might be why," said another.
"Wordle 786 5/6 hard one today not a common word one letter threw me so I’ll take a 5 have fun fellow wordlers and a merry Monday," joked yet another player.
Wordle 786 3/6🟨⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Oooh nearly. Not sure this is a word tho… 🤔 #wordleAugust 14, 2023
Snaky meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word snaky mean?
The word 'snaky' has two main definitions. The first is an adjective meaning, 'like a snake in appearance; long and sinuous'. For example, you could say, 'a long snaky whip'/ Another more informal definition is, 'of the supposed nature of a snake in showing coldness, venom, or cunning.' For example, you could say, 'a snaky friend'.
Wordle 786 X pic.twitter.com/H9W7HiF0oUAugust 14, 2023
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
