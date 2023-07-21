Wordle 762 irritates players with a 'stinker' of a challenge, 'Total guess. I didn’t even know what the word meant until now'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 762 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; covet, cower, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 21, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 21, is 'burly'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 762 6/6 omg this sh*t was so hard and got it in the end on a pure guess," said one player. "Wordle 762 4/6 Can't say I've used that word often," said another. "Crap word Wordle 762 6/6*," said another very simply."Wordle 762 6/6 What a stinker," said one player.

Other players suggested that they had never encountered the word before, which is what stopped them from being able to solve the puzzle and killed their streak. "Wordle 762 5/6 What does it even mean," said another. "Wordle 762 3/6 Total guess. I didn’t even know what the word meant until now," agreed another.

One player suggested there were too many letter options. "Well, looks like I lost the guessing game. Too many options. #Wordle762 Wordle 762 X/6*," said the player.

"Elusive first letter today Wordle 762 X/6," agreed another who perhaps guessed 'surly' before they guessed the word 'burly'.

Crap word Wordle 762 6/6*⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟨🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩July 20, 2023 See more

Burly Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word burly mean?

The word burly is defined as an adjective meaning '(of a person) large and strong; heavily built.' For example, you could say, "I saw a burly figure approaching."

Synonymns of this word are; strapping, well built, sturdy, brawny, strong, muscular, muscly, and well muscled.

Wordle 762 X pic.twitter.com/X2h4rYO3KYJuly 21, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!