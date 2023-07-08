Wordle 749 nearly causes many of frustrated users to ruin their streak

Oh, Wordle. It continues to tease, test and totally annoy hordes of people each day who have been taking part in the New York Times’ addictive streak challenge for hundreds of days.

And when we say hordes of people, we really mean it. Wordle has a myriad of celebrity fans, with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon heading up a star-studded group which is said to include Jason Bateman and Bradley Cooper.

It’s a reassuring thought to picture these Hollywood stars being just as frustrated as the rest of us as we find ourselves grumbling away at Wordle 749.

For today, July 8’s Wordle, even some of the more dedicated players who have refused to break their streak this entire time have voiced some frustration at the word.

Although, this isn’t the first time a word has left users stumped.

Earlier this year, Wordle 734 infuriated players with a word that, while not particularly unusual, isn’t something you’d find yourself using day to day.

In a delightfully devilish twist, Wordle have done just that again, throwing a bit of a curveball with today’s five-word answer that doesn’t necessarily spring to mind when thinking of common lexicon.

So, what is today’s Wordle and what does it mean?

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

#Wordle 749 4/6#Wordle749#dailywordleclub#midnightwordleGlad I got this in 4!! 😊It could have been bad as I had a lot of choices to choose from... 😬Good luck to all my fellow #Wordlers... 🍀🍀🍀 ⬜🟨🟨⬜🟨⬜🟩🟨🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/L4HZ7HFOKrJuly 7, 2023 See more

What is Wordle 749, on July 8?

The Wordle of the day is cower.

One player took to Twitter to say, “It ALWAYS ends badly with this combination” while another simply wrote, “boooo” followed by a string of angry face emojis.

A recurring message posted to social media is that many a streak was beaten today.

The issue many seemed to have was guessing the first letter.

The endless number of words _ower could’ve been included the likes of Power, Rower, Lower. And if you were lucky enough to guess the letter C in the right place, you might’ve gone with the likes of Cover or even Color.

One of those words where it could've been anything Goodluck fellow wordlers and have a great day Wordle 749 X/6* #wordle749 ⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/DSMrLIJTcQJuly 7, 2023 See more

You will be when I'm coming after you, #Wordle.#Wordle749 6/6*⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩WordleBotSkill 97/99Luck 46/99July 7, 2023 See more

What does cower mean?

To cower, as per Mirriam-Webster, is to shrink away or crouch especially for shelter from something that menaces, domineers, or dismays.

So, many Wordle fans found themselves cowering away from making that final guess for fear of ruining their successful streaks.

Wordle continues to prove a daily challenge – and a daily distraction – for many, but if you’ve found yourself struggling with certain words (like today’s), it’s never too late to finesse your skills.

If want to improve at the ever-popular NYT puzzler, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

And that’s not all. If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!